DT Research Delivers Powerful Rugged Laptop with Sustainable Top Performance and AI-Ready Processing

LT360 Rugged Laptop

Precision Designed Rugged Laptop with High Capacity Batteries and Night Vision Display Provides a Versatile Computing Solution

This more powerful, lighter weight rugged laptop delivers sustained top performance with the benefit of valuable configurable options so customers can target a solution for their exact project needs.” — Kevin Tsai, Vice President of Product Engineering.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DT Research , the leading designer and manufacturer of precision engineered computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the LT360 Rugged Laptop , the latest in the line of fully rugged laptops designed for ultimate versatility, durability and reliability in harsh conditions. The LT360 rugged laptop is designed for military, law enforcement, first responder, field service and warehouse environments with IP65, MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G ratings, EPEAT certification, Energy Star and TAA compliance.The DT Research LT360 rugged laptop is a high-performance computer that runs Windows11 IoT Enterprise, Windows10/11 LTSC, or various Linuxdistributions operating system on AI-ready IntelCore™ Ultra “Series 2” 5/7 processors and has a full-size, backlit keyboard. The 13.3” high-brightness (1000 nits) touchscreen is a sunlight-readable capacitive touch display, with high-resolution (1920 x 1080). There is also an option for 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution ideal for training videos and crisp image details. This fan-based design brings more sustained top performance while decreasing the overall weight, adding to the ultimate usability and portability.“In keeping with our customer-focused business strategy, we have carefully listened to what our customers require, and precision engineered the next version of our rugged laptop to include the exact storage, ports, and connectivity needed.” said Kevin Tsai, vice president of product engineering. “This more powerful, lighter weight rugged laptop delivers sustained top performance with the benefit of valuable configurable options so customers can target a solution for their exact project needs.”Optional Night VisionThe LT360 offers an optional night vision screen for light-sensitive operations that require added security. The Daylight mode is 800 nits, while the NVIS mode has a choice of 0 to 20 nits providing clear readability of display with the naked eye in dark environments that does not interfere with Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), or 0 to 0.7 nits providing clear readability of display with NVGs in dark environments, and both are MIL-STD-3009 class B compliant.Multi-factor AuthenticationWith a built-in CAC/smart card reader, IR camera, and dual-frequency RFID, the LT360 rugged laptop provides advanced and fast identity verification for secure data access based on preset access levels.Tough Enough for Mission Critical EnvironmentsThe LT360 offers optional IP-rated military connectors (Fischer, Bernier, GlenAir, ODU) bringing more complete water and dust protection. The Nano SIM card slot and SD slot are easily accessible for quick data transfer, and the SSD slot supports up to 4TB. The dual hot-swappable batteries ensure worker efficiency with continuous operation, adding to ease-of-use for all mission-critical projects.Whether docked in a mobile office vehicle, being carried in the field, or in a front-line, the LT360 rugged laptop delivers reliable and robust computing to enable advanced situational awareness and data management.The LT360 rugged laptop includes a set of features and options that add to targeted functionality:• IR Camera with Windows Hello: convenient and seamless login experience, eliminating the need for passwords or PINs.• GNSS GPS: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers offer improved accuracy, reliability, and functionality for location calculation, accurate timing, and reliable connectivity.• Barcode Scanner: reads 2D and 1D barcodes for accurate data collection.• RFID Reader: Dual-frequency RFID can provide access control and secure user authentication.• Mobile Broadband: 4G/5G LTE enables constant, high-speed internet access anywhere there's a cellular signal, offering more reliable, secure connections.• Military Standard Rugged: IP65-rated for water and dust resistance; MIL-STD-810H for shock and vibration protection; and MIL-STD-461G to control electromagnetic interference. Temperature operation: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F), optional -30°C to 60°C (-22°F to 140°F); storage: -55°C to 70°C (-67°F to 158°F) and humidity 0% – 90% non-condensing. EPEAT certified, Energy Star, and FCC Class B, CE, RoHS compliant.• Interactive, Indoor-Outdoor, Night Vision Display: 13.3” LED-backlight, high-brightness (1000 nits) sunlight readable screen with capacitive touch and digital pen support. Optional MIL-STD-3009 class B NVIS mode available.• High Capacity Battery with Continuous Operation: The LT360 laptop offers 60W or 90W dual 11.4V batteries with modular design to easily replace the batteries with a hot-swappable battery pack.• High Performance and Robust: MicrosoftWindows11 IoT Enterprise, Windows10/11 LTSC, or various Linuxdistributions operating system runs AI-ready IntelCore™ Ultra 5 or 7 processors (Series 2). SSD slot is removable and supports up to 2TB. Dual RAM slots support up to 64GB.• Two-factor Authentication: Built-in smart card/CAC reader with NIST compliant BIOS available.• Network Communication: Built-in IntelBE200 Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4 LE, and 4G/5G LTE/AWS mobile broadband.AvailabilityThe DT Research LT360 rugged laptop is immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners, and will be featured at the IACP 2025 show in Denver October 18-21 in booth 1162.About DT ResearchDT Research™, a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computing solutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged Tablets, Medical Computing Solutions, and Rugged Laptops. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays and Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #MedicalTablets.DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.