DT Research Launches New Powerful Line of AI-ready Rugged Tablets

Rugged Tablet Series Delivers Advanced NPU for Range of Enhanced Artificial intelligence Applications

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DT Research , a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computing solutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, today announced the latest line of rugged tablets – the DT302PA, DT312PA, DT323PA, and DT340TA. These new AI-ready rugged tablets are engineered to meet the rigorous requirements of modern data management, supporting operations in industries such as military/DoD, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.The DT302PA, DT312PA, DT323PA, and DT340TA feature 10.1”, 11.6”, 13.3”, and 14” high-resolution, sunlight-readable, touch displays, with IP65 and MIL-STD rated designs for reliable computing no matter the location.Advanced NPUThe PA/TA Rugged Tablet series features the IntelCore™ Ultra 12-core processors with built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) dedicated AI accelerator to infuse dynamic advancements with the highest level of performance for graphics, video, voice, predictive analytics, and other demanding applications. The military uses AI to analyze data from satellites and drones increasing intelligence gathering, supports data-driven strategy, and advances adaptive training. For logistics and manufacturing, AI improves inventory demand and risk management forecasting, predicts equipment maintenance based on sensor data, and enhances warehouse optimization for space and packing.“This newest tablet series showcases next generation of robust NPU computing solutions and our commitment to future-focused solutions that are ready to perform advanced tasks.” said Kevin Tsai, vice president of product engineering at DT Research. “The fact that we have complete design control ensures long product lifecycles and consistent delivery for the exact solutions our customers need.”The PA/TA Series of rugged tablets offers customers the flexibility to choose from a range of operating systems, including MicrosoftWindows11 IoT Enterprise, Windows10/11 LTSC, and various Linuxdistributions, enabling seamless integration with existing infrastructure and compatibility with a broad array of enterprise platforms.In the Field, in the OfficeThe PA series Rugged Tablets are engineered for continuous operation with hot-swappable batteries, wireless communications with WiFi 7 and BT connectivity, and enhanced security NIST compliant BIOS availability. There are several built-in data-capture options that add to ease-of-use and accuracy such as front and back cameras, barcode scanner, GPS, 5G LTE, and smart card/CAC reader. An optional rugged military-grade connector (DT302PA and DT312PA) delivers durable, secure integration for Ethernet, USB, Serial, and power connectivity. Engineered to withstand harsh environments, this connector ensures reliable performance in demanding field applications.A range of accessories add to the any-location usability; instant pairing keyboards give the tablets a 2-in-1 function, VESA mountable cradles for flexible placement, and multi-slot battery chargers for always-available power.DT340TAThe DT340TA Rugged Tablet can boost graphics processing with an optional NVIDIA MXM Type B 5000A GPU, delivering up to 42.6 TFLOPs of processing power, making this the most powerful rugged tablet available today. Precision designed for demanding applications such as high-performance imaging, 3D scanning, and advanced graphics processing, the DT340TA is built to support dynamic command and control environments. It’s an ideal solution for Overwatch systems using drones for image capture in military operations, emergency response, and law enforcement scenarios.These TAA compliant field-to-office-to-vehicle rugged tablets deliver robust performance from a steady supply chain that provides customers with confidence in their scalability, security and reliability.AvailabilityThe DT302PA, DT312PA, DT323PA, and DT340TA rugged tablets are immediately available through authorized DT Research partners and resellers worldwide.About DT ResearchDT Research™, a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computing solutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged Tablets, Medical Computing Solutions, and Rugged Laptops. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays and Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #MedicalTablets.DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. 