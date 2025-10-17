Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market?

The market size for the treatment of zoonotic diseases has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is expected to increase from $39.71 billion in 2024 to $42.51 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors such as major outbreak of zoonotic diseases, urban growth, habitat encroachment, the concept of one health, enhanced monitoring and reporting, globalization and an increase in travel, as well as improved public awareness and education have stimulated this growth in the historic phase.

The market size for zoonotic disease treatment is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. The expectation is that it will reach a value of $54.84 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include climate change, environmental effects, governmental and international investments, advances in medical technology, regulatory backing and expedited approvals, as well as collaborative research and development. The trend forecast for this period includes the creation of broad-spectrum antivirals, enhancing global health infrastructure, emerging diagnostic technologies, expansion of vaccine development platforms, and emphasis on preventative methods.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market?

The surge in the consumption of animal-based proteins is set to fuel the expansion of the zoonotic disease treatment market. Derived from meat, dairy, eggs and fish, animal proteins provide all the essential amino acids required for human health. A worldwide population increase, escalated income, urbanization and increased comprehension of the nutritional value of animal-derived food have propelled this demand. Solutions for managing diseases originating from animal proteins, the understanding of how diseases are transmitted, the development of effective therapies, and the implementation of preventative actions to lessen public health hazards are offered through zoonotic disease treatments. For example, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization reported in July 2023 that the global meat consumption is projected to grow annually by 0.1%, with this report originating from a US agricultural commodity market. Most of this growth is attributed to an increased demand from middle and lower-income countries, with poultry expected to make up roughly half of the overall growth in meat production by 2032. Consequently, the escalating demand for animal proteins is leading to the growth of the zoonotic disease treatment market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market?

Major players in the Zoonotic Disease Treatment include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Merck And Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Novartis International AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Zoonotic Disease Treatment Industry?

Leading firms in the zoonotic disease treatment market are prioritizing investments in this area to boost diagnostic proficiency and enhance treatment methodologies. The focus is on creating cutting-edge diagnostic technologies like PCR kits to speed up the detection of zoonotic pathogens and apply specific therapeutic actions. For example, BioPerfectus, a Chinese biotech company known for its diagnostic solutions, expanded its Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Total PCR Solution by adding thirteen new components in October 2023. The purpose of this expansion is to improve its diagnostic ability for these diseases, which comprise over 60% of acknowledged infectious diseases and 75% of newly emerging infections. This endeavor is aimed at augmenting health security readiness and response, especially as climate change is facilitating the transference of infectious diseases to fresh territories. By introducing these new products, the company is striving for more rapid diagnoses and effective control of zoonotic infections, thereby stressing the significance of preventative public health measures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market Report?

The zoonotic disease treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Disease Type: Rabies, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Leishmaniasis, Ebola Virus Disease, Other Disease Types

2) By Drug Class: Anti-Fungal, Anti-Bacterial, Antibiotics, Other Drug Classes

3) By Causative Agent: Bacteria, Virus, Nematode, Rodents, Ticks, Other Causative Agents

4) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Other Routes Of Administrations

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Rabies: Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)

2) By Tuberculosis: Latent Tuberculosis Treatment, Active Tuberculosis Treatment

3) By Malaria: Plasmodium falciparum Malaria, Plasmodium Vivax Malaria, Other Malaria Types

4) By Leishmaniasis: Visceral Leishmaniasis, Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, Mucocutaneous Leishmaniasis

5) By Ebola Virus Disease: Pre-Exposure Vaccination, Post-Exposure Treatment

6) By Other Disease Types: Zika Virus, Lassa Fever, Yellow Fever, Chikungunya

View the full zoonotic disease treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zoonotic-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Zoonotic Disease Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for zoonotic disease treatment. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the zoonotic disease treatment market reviews the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

