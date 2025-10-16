Vision Zero Fleet Safety Forum: Building Safer Cities

New York, USA, 7-8 October 2025 - UNITAR joined forces with the Vision Zero Fleet Safety Forum 2025, hosted with the support of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services and in collaboration with Together for Safer Roads. The Forum brought together leading stakeholders from public and private fleets, innovative safety technology companies, policy experts, and road safety advocates, as well as federal, state, and city agencies, non-profits, and universities, for the common goal of advancing road safety.

Through the fleet forum panel discussions and breakout sessions, New York City aimed to contribute to disseminating best practices, promote vehicle safety technology, and educate fleet managers about Vision Zero. Since 2014, the City of New York has invested in comprehensive engineering, enforcement, and education strategies to bring deaths and serious injuries to zero. Driven by data and motivated by the recognition that casualties are neither inevitable nor acceptable, Vision Zero has brought traffic deaths to historic lows and changed the culture in New York City streets.

Mr. Louis A. Molina, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services, opened the Forum and underscored that, “No one should be killed or seriously injured on our roads. That is the fundamental belief behind Vision Zero, New York City’s initiative to improve street safety”.

The Québec Government is implementing its 2025-2029 Road Safety Strategy with a commitment to achieving the target of zero pedestrian and cyclist deaths by 2040. The strategy includes two new priorities: addressing the safety of micromobility users (electric one-, two-, three- and four-wheeled vehicles) and the safety of older pedestrians, while continuing to make efforts to reduce speeding, make arterial roads safer and enhance safety around schools.

Delegate General of the Quebec Government office in New York Mr. David Brulotte highlighted technologies that make a real difference on the road and emphasized that, “tackling transportation safety takes partnerships and that Québec and New York are proving how collaboration can drive lasting change”.