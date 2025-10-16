Tackling attacks on migrant and refugee rights in focus of ODIHR event

Greater efforts are needed to counter the growing hostility toward migrants and refugees, increasingly fuelled by disinformation and anti-migrant rhetoric, which is weakening solidarity and respect for human rights across the OSCE region, said participants at a side event of the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference organised by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

“Fear-driven narratives do not only harm migrants and refugees, but also weaken our democracies. That is why we are redoubling our efforts to support states and civil society in countering disinformation, protecting human rights defenders and promoting inclusive communities built on truth, dignity and solidarity,” said Julia Gebhard, Deputy Head of the Democratization Department at ODIHR.

The positive reception of Ukrainian refugees in many countries of the OSCE region has demonstrated that welcoming people in need is both possible and beneficial, enriching societies and also often boosting economies. At the same time, human rights defenders, NGOs and local communities that support migrants often face harassment and even criminal sanctions.

Closer cooperation between international organizations, national and local actors and civil society is crucial to counter fear-driven narratives and protect human rights. ODIHR’s forthcoming COMPASS project will work to strengthen migration management and integration frameworks across the OSCE region, helping to protect the human rights of migrants and build more inclusive communities.