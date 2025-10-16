Westminster update: what solicitors should know from 2025 party conferences

Labour conference champions justice and growth

The Labour party conference (28 September to 1 October) took place amidst deputy leadership contest and renewed interventions from Manchester mayor Andy Burnham about the party's direction.

However, the conference ended with a well-received speech from the prime minister focusing on economic growth, stability and a “fork in the road” that Britain is facing.

This helped strengthen his position ahead of what is anticipated to be a critical budget in late November.

Across the fringes, debate centred on how Labour can deliver sustained growth, strengthen its voter coalition and tackle key challenges such as small boat crossings.

We ran panel events, held receptions and met with parliamentarians throughout the conference.

We aimed to showcase the contribution of legal services to economic growth, highlighting the importance of a sustainable justice system and strengthening our relationships with ministers, MPs and peers.

Our headline fringe 'The case for investing in justice' was co-hosted with the Bar Council and the Society of Labour Lawyers, featuring the attorney general Lord Hermer, justice minister Sarah Sackman and solicitor general Ellie Reeves.

Discussion focused on court backlogs, legal aid reform and defending the rule of law.

We held a joint reception with the Bar Council attended by the deputy prime minister and senior ministers. We also sponsored the Society of Labour Lawyers’ Junior Labour Lawyers drinks reception with the Bar Council and Thompsons Solicitors.

The conference saw a range of justice announcements, including the expansion of civil legal aid through the Hillsborough Law, new Intensive Supervision Courts and the creation of an English Law Panel to boost legal service exports.

The home secretary also set out reforms to indefinite leave to remain and highlighted her priorities on tackling small boats, knife crime and violence against women and girls.

European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) dominates Conservative conference

The Conservative party conference (5 October to 8 October) focused on how the party can restore its support and improve its position in the polls.

Party leader Kemi Badenoch announced plans to abolish stamp duty if the party is re-elected.

The conference focused heavily on the UK’s relationship with the ECHR, with the Conservatives announcing their intention to leave the convention after a review by shadow attorney general Lord Wolfson.

We strongly reject the ECHR proposal. We emphasise that the ECHR protects people from state overreach and underpins justice across a range of areas – from immigration to landmark criminal and civil cases.

In his speech, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick criticised activist judges and outlined plans to reform immigration tribunals and the Sentencing Council, aiming to strengthen the role of the lord chancellor.

Our headline fringe 'Strong justice, strong economy: optimising our global potential' was co-hosted with the Bar Council and the Society of Conservative Lawyers.

Chaired by Sarah Bool MP, the panel included then-vice president Mark Evans, Bar Council chair Barbara Mills KC, shadow solicitor general Helen Grant MP and shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan MP.

The event was well attended and positively received, highlighting how a functioning justice system can support legal services and court backlogs.

It also spotlighted the launch of the Sustainability of Legal Aid report – a study of the financial viability of civil legal aid, particularly for housing and family law providers.

Liberal Democrats centre justice in national strategy

The Liberal Democrat conference (20 September to 23 September) was shaped by discussions on the party’s national profile and how it can leverage its record-breaking 72 MPs to influence public debate.

Securing media attention drove much of the conversation, with party figures emphasising the need to balance successful local campaigning with a clear national platform.

We co-hosted a fringe event with the Bar Council on 'Access to justice: rebuilding trust in a key public service'.

The event was chaired by Lord Marks of Henley-on-Thames and featured shadow attorney general Ben Maguire MP, Bar Council vice chair Kirsty Brimelow KC, then-deputy vice president Brett Dixon and Rohini Jana from the Legal Aid Practitioners Group.

The event highlighted the importance of legal aid, court infrastructure and access to justice as a public service.

The discussion was well received, with a lively Q&A addressing local justice provision, Law Start Centres and the broader role of legal services in protecting citizens’ rights.

Party members also voted on a key policy motion on access to justice.

The motion, informed by our input, focused on ensuring that justice is treated as a core public service with adequate funding and equal access for all.

Members debated amendments, including calls for a full investigation into the Legal Aid Agency cyber-attack and pledges to provide legal representation for victims of state failings, such as the Hillsborough Law.

The motion and amendments were passed, giving the party a clear national policy position on justice.

Shadow attorney general Ben Maguire highlighted our role in shaping the motion and confirmed that we will inform future legislative work on the Leveson and Gauke reviews.

Reform UK focuses on justice and public safety

Reform UK’s conference in Birmingham (5 September to 6 September) showcased the party’s recent growth, with new announcements on law and order, immigration and criminal justice reform.

Party leader Nigel Farage discussed fast-track justice for foreign offenders, expanded stop-and-search powers and proposed rapid construction of 'Nightingale' prisons to address systemic failings.

A new internal Department for Preparing for Government, led by Zia Yusuf as head of policy, signals the party’s intent to formalise policy development.

Deputy leader Richard Tice MP highlighted oversight of public spending and regulatory reform.

Recently elected MP Sarah Pochin reinforced these priorities, linking immigration to women’s safety and calling for stricter law enforcement measures.

Green party conference highlights environment and housing approaches

The Green party conference in Bournemouth (3 October to 5 October) featured the first conference speech from recently elected leader Zack Polanski.

He criticised the government for not doing enough on the climate crisis and challenged Reform.

The party brought forward a range of policies on the environment, taxation and housing.

Key announcements included a wealth tax on the top 1%, the re-nationalisation of water companies and an 'Abolish Landlords' motion, which outlined housing policies including rent controls and mass council house building.

Coming up

We are working closely with MPs and peers to influence a number of bills before Parliament: