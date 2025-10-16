Leading the Way in Road Safety in Poland

Back in 2019, Poland had one of the highest road traffic death rates in Europe, which has by 2023 dropped by 35 per cent. Recognizing the urgency of the road safety crisis and the positive momentum in the country, CIFAL Płock has been at the forefront of promoting road safety initiatives to reduce alcohol-related traffic fatalities and injuries.

Since the launch of the Autosobriety Training Programme in 2022, CIFAL Płock has worked to integrate innovative educational tools into driving schools, educational centers, and secondary schools across Poland. The programme has reached thousands of individuals, equipping them with the knowledge and practical tools needed to make responsible decisions behind the wheel.

In 2024, CIFAL Płock achieved a major milestone with the launch of the Autosobriety Poland platform, a digital hub dedicated at promoting responsible driving behaviours and preventing alcohol-related road incidents. This platform provides a range of interactive resources, including educational materials, online training modules, and awareness campaigns designed to engage diverse audiences, from young drivers to professionals. By leveraging technology, the platform makes the programme more accessible and scalable, allowing more people across Poland to participate in road safety training. The platform also facilitates partnerships with schools, businesses, and community organizations, ensuring that road safety education is integrated into daily practices.