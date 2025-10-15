Archaeological Research at the Site of Palmyra : Interactive Map

Discover the various archaeological and heritage interventions carried out at the Site of Palmyra by national and international research teams.

This map has been developed by the French Ministry of Culture and the University of Lausanne (Switzerland), in collaboration with the archaeological missions that have worked at the Site of Palmyra. It is being published by UNESCO on the occasion of the Second International Conference of Lausanne for the Site of Palmyra (29–30 October 2025, Switzerland).

To provide additional information that could be included on the map, please contact the Collart-Palmyre Project at projet-collartpalmyre@unil.ch



French Ministry of Culture: Discover the site of Palmyra on the platform Great Archaeological Sites

University of Lausanne (Switzerland): Collart-Palmyra Project (in French)