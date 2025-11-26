Mr LEE Byong Hyun elected Chairperson of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee

The World Heritage Committee elected Mr LEE Byong Hyun (Republic of Korea) as Chairperson of its 48th session during its 20th extraordinary session, held on 25 November 2025 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. The 48th session will take place in Busan, Republic of Korea, from 19 to 29 July 2026.

During this extraordinary session, the Committee also appointed Ms Ashley Jones (Jamaica) as Rapporteur. The Vice-Chairpersons of the session, elected in July, are Jamaica, Lebanon, Senegal Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee will examine proposals for the inscription of new sites on the World Heritage List as well as the state of conservation of existing World Heritage sites. It will also provide an opportunity to review recent progress in the implementation of the Convention and the challenges facing these sites.