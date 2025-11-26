Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,837 in the last 365 days.

Mr LEE Byong Hyun elected Chairperson of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee

The World Heritage Committee elected Mr LEE Byong Hyun (Republic of Korea) as Chairperson of its 48th session during its 20th extraordinary session, held on 25 November 2025 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. The 48th session will take place in Busan, Republic of Korea, from 19 to 29 July 2026.

During this extraordinary session, the Committee also appointed Ms Ashley Jones (Jamaica) as Rapporteur. The Vice-Chairpersons of the session, elected in July, are Jamaica, Lebanon, Senegal Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee will examine proposals for the inscription of new sites on the World Heritage List as well as the state of conservation of existing World Heritage sites. It will also provide an opportunity to review recent progress in the implementation of the Convention and the challenges facing these sites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mr LEE Byong Hyun elected Chairperson of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more