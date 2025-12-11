UNESCO urges protection of cultural heritage following armed clashes between Cambodia and Thailand

UNESCO expresses strong concern over the renewed tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, including in the vicinity of the Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site. UNESCO calls for urgent protection of the region’s cultural heritage in all its forms.

The Organization reminds all parties of their obligations and commitment to respect international law, notably the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

UNESCO will continue to monitor the situation of cultural heritage in the region, with a view to ensuring its protection. To that end, UNESCO has communicated to all parties concerned the geographical coordinates of sites on the World Heritage List as well as those of national significance, in order to avoid any potential damage.

UNESCO stands ready to provide the necessary technical assistance to ensure the protection of cultural property and implement any necessary safeguarding measures as soon as conditions allow.