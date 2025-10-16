Colle AI Expands Modular Publishing Hubs to Accelerate NFT Campaign Execution

Unleashing creativity with AI-powered tools and multichain technology

The expanded architecture enhances scalability, automation, and cross-chain performance for global creators and brands

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its modular publishing hubs to improve efficiency and accelerate NFT campaign execution. These enhanced hubs empower creators and organizations to manage, launch, and distribute NFT projects with greater flexibility across multiple blockchain networks.The modular publishing hubs feature interconnected components that automate NFT deployment and synchronization across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. Through Colle AI’s adaptive AI engine, each publishing hub dynamically balances workload distribution, optimizes contract handling, and minimizes latency—allowing for faster campaign rollouts and enhanced user engagement.“By advancing modular publishing technology, we’re helping creators transition from isolated NFT drops to large-scale, intelligent campaigns,” said J.King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s publishing infrastructure redefines scalability in digital asset management, allowing creators to deploy their vision instantly across multiple chains.”This innovation marks another step forward in Colle AI’s commitment to streamlining NFT creation and management. With automation at its core, the new modular hubs give creators unprecedented control over campaign speed, consistency, and quality—bridging AI precision with the creative freedom of Web3.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

