Governor Pillen Signs Executive Order Launching Good Life, Great Careers Initiative

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order at Northeast Community College launching the Good Life, Great Careers Initiative as part of Manufacturing Month in Nebraska. The new initiative aims to establish clear pathways for Nebraskans, especially youth, to access thriving and stable careers.

“Apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships are some of the best ways to create these pathways to successful careers across our extraordinary state,” said Gov Pillen. “Now more than ever, we need to create and align workforce programs that make sense for Nebraska’s communities – especially as we double down on the investments we make in the young people of our state.”

The Good Life, Great Careers Initiative will create and strengthen apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to build on their successes and create new opportunities for Nebraskans. The goal is to add 6,000 new registered active apprentices in Nebraska by December 31, 2030.

As part of the Good Life, Great Careers Initiative, the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) is launching the Office of Registered Apprenticeship, which will be integrated into NDOL and serve as a state hub for all matters related to registered apprenticeship programs.

The Office of Registered Apprenticeship will develop and expand registered apprenticeship programs to align with the State of Nebraska’s workforce needs, with a primary focus on manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, construction, the bioeconomy, and other high-demand industries.

“I am thankful to Governor Pillen for his support and dedication to growing a skilled Nebraska workforce,” said NDOL Commissioner Katie Thurber. “The Good Life, Great Careers Initiative allows Nebraska to create a unified approach to making sure all Nebraskans have access to the Good Life. I’m looking forward to productive collaboration with all state departments and essential stakeholders as we implement the Governor’s vision for workforce development and establish the new Office of Registered Apprenticeship. A great first step in the Good Life, Great Careers Initiative is the establishment of an industry-wide model of apprenticeship for Nebraska manufacturers. This program will be available at all community colleges in Nebraska and offer a career pathway to all Nebraska manufacturers.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council NeMAC, Doug Rood celebrated the creation of the new initiative. “This is a direct response to the call from industry, highlighting the spirit of partnership that defines Nebraska, education and business working hand in hand to create opportunity. It’s a tremendous honor to stand here today alongside Governor Pillen and Commissioner Thurber to celebrate this exciting announcement, the launch of statewide manufacturing credentials developed through the collaboration of NeMAC, community colleges, the Nebraska Department of Education, and the state chamber.”

“The Governor’s Good Life, Great Careers Initiative is an important step toward strengthening Nebraska’s workforce,” added Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College. “At Northeast, we have been committed to apprenticeship programs for more than six years, including programs in areas such as electrical, diesel technology, agriculture, information technology, and childcare. By partnering with NeMAC and local manufacturers, we’ve created stackable credentials, industrial maintenance pathways, and youth robotics programs that have opened doors for our students. This executive order reinforces the importance of this work and fuels our mission to help students transform their passions into rewarding careers.”

Heath Mello, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber also complimented the collaborative approach to be utilized through the Good Life, Great Careers Initiative.

“This reflects the kind of bold, forward-looking workforce strategy our state needs to stay competitive in today’s economy. At the Greater Omaha Chamber, we see every day how apprenticeships and hands-on training open doors for young people, create stronger career pathways, and meet the needs of our employers. By aligning business, education, and state government around this shared vision, Nebraska is positioning itself to not only prepare the next generation of workers, but also to give every community a stronger foundation for growth and opportunity.”

Creation of the Good Life, Great Careers Initiative is the latest of numerous actions undertaken by Gov. Pillen to boost workforce development. Today’s executive order signing was held at a workshop for representatives in the 6 Regions, One Nebraska program in northeast Nebraska. That program has taken a collaborative, regional approach to solving issues encountered by communities — such as workforce, housing, and childcare shortages. Since announcement of the program last year, each of the six regions has been awarded funding for projects designed to address their specific priority areas.

Links to information about that program and others initiated by Gov. Pillen to grow Nebraska’s workforce are included below.

