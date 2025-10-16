RAKsmart Expands New Seattle Data Center, Strengthening North America Digital Bridge and Empowering Business Growth

RAKsmart launches NEW node in Seattle RAKsmart Logo

RAKsmart launches new Seattle data center, boosting global cloud network with low-latency, green, high-performance services for North America and Asia-Pacific.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAKsmart , a leading global web hosting and cloud computing service provider, announced today the official launch and operation of its new data center node in Seattle, USA. This deployment is a key part of RAKsmart's strategy to build a global high-speed, stable network infrastructure, aiming to provide enterprise users in North America's West Coast, the Asia-Pacific region, and worldwide with higher-quality, low-latency internet access and data hosting services.RAKsmart, a premier global internet infrastructure service provider, officially announced today the completion and operational launch of its new data center in Seattle, Washington, USA. As a crucial component of RAKsmart's global network strategy, the establishment of the Seattle node will significantly enhance our service capabilities on the North American West Coast, providing a more robust, reliable, and greener cloud computing foundation for global customers, especially enterprises focused on expanding into North American and Asia-Pacific markets.Seattle is globally recognized by the tech industry as a strategic location of particular importance for cloud services and data center providers. Its unique advantages form a solid foundation for RAKsmart's expansion here:Home to Two Hyperscale Clouds: As the birthplace of Amazon AWS and the location of Microsoft Headquarters (Redmond), Seattle fosters a deep-rooted cloud computing engineering culture, with Azure's core teams and ecosystem also concentrated here. This makes Seattle a global innovation hub and core ecosystem for cloud computing.Deep Talent and R&D Pool: Driven by these tech giants, the region has long attracted top global talent in cloud computing, distributed systems, site reliability engineering, data infrastructure, and AI/ML, forming a stable, high-caliber talent supply and technical collaboration network.Green Economy and Natural Cooling Advantages: Washington State primarily relies on low-cost hydropower, offering significant advantages in electricity prices and carbon intensity. Simultaneously, the local cool climate provides highly efficient "free cooling" conditions for data centers, significantly reducing cooling energy consumption and operational costs, thereby supporting green and low-carbon goals.Trans-Pacific Network Hub to Asia Pacific: The Pacific Northwest is a key node for submarine cables and backbone networks connecting to the Asia-Pacific region. Establishing a node here facilitates the construction of low-latency, highly stable US West Coast-Asia Pacific interconnections, serving as a digital bridge between the two major economies.Mature Supply Chain and Industry Ecosystem: Years of hyperscale data center construction have fostered a complete ecosystem around Seattle, encompassing engineering contracting, equipment supply, operations and maintenance services, and compliance auditing, ensuring high efficiency and low risk for data center deployment.Based on these strategic considerations, the RAKsmart Seattle node will offer the following core capabilities to deliver an exceptional service experience:Ultimate Network Performance: The node connects to multiple top-tier carrier backbone networks, providing ample bandwidth resources to ensure extremely low network latency and high connection stability for users accessing from Mainland China and globally. It is particularly suitable for industries with high network demands, such as e-commerce, online gaming, streaming media, and financial services.Comprehensive Product Support: The node will fully support RAKsmart's entire product line, including but not limited to: VPS /Cloud Servers: Offering flexible configurations and elastic scaling, balancing performance and cost-effectiveness. Dedicated Servers : Providing physically isolated, exclusive resources ensuring superior performance and security.Bare Metal Cloud: Combining the convenience of cloud with the high performance of physical servers, meeting the needs of core applications and hybrid deployments.High-Bandwidth Servers: Providing high-traffic egress, perfectly supporting video streaming, large file distribution, and high-concurrency services.Multi-IP Hosting / SEO Hosting: Equipped with multiple independent IP addresses, providing professional solutions for SEO multi-site operations and multi-project deployments.Enhanced Business Continuity: The addition of the Seattle node further strengthens RAKsmart's global multi-node architecture. Customers can now leverage nodes in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Seattle to implement cross-regional load balancing and disaster recovery strategies, significantly improving service redundancy and overall reliability.A RAKsmart spokesperson stated: "Choosing Seattle means choosing to stand at the forefront of the global cloud computing industry. It is not only a source of technology but also a hub connecting the future digital economy. The launch of the Seattle node provides our customers from Asia Pacific and globally with a high-speed gateway to the 'home turf' of cloud computing. We will fully leverage the potential of this strategic node, continuously honor our commitment to customers by providing highly reliable, secure, and stable cloud computing and data center solutions, helping enterprises achieve steady growth in the digital economy era."The launch of the Seattle node marks another significant step for RAKsmart following the successful operation of other global premium nodes in locations such as Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Frankfurt. Moving forward, RAKsmart will continue to deepen its global market presence, optimize its network layout, and help global enterprise customers seize opportunities in the digital economy era.About RAKsmart:Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, RAKsmart is a renowned global internet infrastructure service provider committed to offering SMEs services including dedicated servers, bare metal cloud, cloud servers/VPS, high-bandwidth solutions, DDoS protection, multi-IP hosting, cloud phones, domain/SSL, CDN, and data center colocation. Leveraging its widespread global data center nodes, strong technical expertise, and professional service team, RAKsmart is becoming a reliable technology partner driving the global development of enterprises. For more information, please visit https://www.raksmart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.