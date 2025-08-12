RAKsmart Expands Global Cloud Network with New São Paulo, Brazil Datacenter

RAKsmart launches NEW self-owned datacenter in São Paulo, Brazil RAKsmart Logo

RAKsmart launches a new self-owned datacenter in São Paulo, delivering faster connectivity, low latency, and high-performance cloud for South America.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAKsmart , a global leader in cloud hosting solutions, dedicated servers, and VPS services, proudly announces the launch of its new self-owned datacenter in São Paulo, Brazil. This expansion strengthens RAKsmart’s presence in South America, offering customers in Brazil and the surrounding region faster connectivity, ultra-low latency, and enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. With a strategically located facility in Brazil’s economic hub, RAKsmart is now better positioned to serve local businesses, developers, and global enterprises that require stable, low-latency connections to Latin America.Why São Paulo? Meeting the Demand for Cloud Hosting in Brazil São Paulo is not only the largest city in Brazil but also one of the most important business and technology hubs in Latin America. The demand for cloud computing, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers in Brazil has been growing rapidly, driven by digital transformation, e-commerce expansion, and the need for secure data storage and processing.RAKsmart’s Brazil datacenter provides customers with a local point of presence (PoP), reducing latency for end-users and ensuring compliance with regional data handling requirements. By hosting workloads closer to their target audience, businesses can improve application performance, customer experience, and SEO rankings.High-Performance Cloud Configurations for Every NeedThe new São Paulo datacenter offers fully customizable server configurations to meet the demands of small startups, medium-sized companies, and large enterprises. Customers can choose from a wide range of options, including:-CPU Options – Flexible choices up to 80 cores for compute-intensive workloads.-Memory – Up to 512GB RAM for high-performance applications.-Storage – Default 40GB system disk, with HDD or SSD expansion up to 40TB for large-scale storage needs.-Bandwidth – Multiple line types, including International BGP, Mainland China Optimized, and CN2 routes with bandwidth from 1Mbps to 1Gbps.-IP Addresses – Scalable from 1 to 64 IPs, with site-group IP options for SEO and multi-site deployment.-DDoS Protection – Enterprise-level protection (coming soon to São Paulo) to safeguard against cyberattacks.These configurations make the São Paulo datacenter ideal for VPS hosting, dedicated servers, web hosting, SaaS applications, gaming servers, e-commerce websites, and enterprise cloud deployments.Optimized Network Routes for Low LatencyConnectivity is at the heart of RAKsmart’s infrastructure strategy. The São Paulo node offers optimized network routes that ensure minimal latency and maximum uptime. This is especially important for customers in finance, gaming, live streaming, and other industries where every millisecond matters. By utilizing International BGP and Mainland China Optimized lines, RAKsmart ensures global reach while maintaining fast and stable connections to Asia, North America, and Europe. Businesses serving both local Brazilian customers and international audiences will benefit from consistent performance.Part of a Rapidly Growing Global Cloud NetworkThe launch of the São Paulo datacenter is just one step in RAKsmart’s aggressive global expansion. RAKsmart now operates self-owned datacenters in:-North America – Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley Zone 2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Zone 2, Seattle (coming soon)-Asia Pacific – Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Singapore Zone 2, Malaysia, Malaysia Zone 2, Korea, Taiwan-Europe – Frankfurt-South America – São Paulo (new)RAKsmart also partners with over 25 international datacenter operators in cities such as New York, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Johannesburg, and Mumbai, giving customers unparalleled global coverage.Flexible Billing and Easy Cloud ManagementRAKsmart’s São Paulo datacenter supports the same flexible billing models offered worldwide:-Hourly billing for short-term or burst workloads-Monthly and quarterly billing for stable operations-Semi-annual and annual billing with up to 17% cost savingsCloud services are managed through RAKsmart’s user-friendly cloud management platform, allowing customers to deploy, scale, and manage servers with ease. For enterprises, API integration is available for automation and custom workflows.Security and Reliability as a PriorityWith 99.99% uptime SLA across its global network, RAKsmart ensures mission-critical workloads remain online. The São Paulo facility is equipped with redundant power systems, advanced cooling, and multi-layer physical security to protect against outages and intrusions.For cybersecurity, RAKsmart offers DDoS mitigation to protect against volumetric attacks, as well as firewall configurations for application-level protection. Customers in industries such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce benefit from data encryption and compliance-ready infrastructure.The São Paulo datacenter marks a new chapter in RAKsmart’s mission to deliver true global cloud coverage. By bringing our fully customizable, performance-driven infrastructure closer to South American businesses, RAKsmart is helping them scale with speed, security, and cost efficiency.About RAKsmartFounded with the mission to provide reliable, scalable, and affordable hosting solutions, RAKsmart is a global cloud service provider offering VPS hosting, dedicated servers, bare metal servers, and cloud hosting across a rapidly growing network of self-owned and partner datacenters. With advanced configuration flexibility, optimized bandwidth routes, and enterprise-grade security, RAKsmart powers businesses of all sizes worldwide.To learn more about RAKsmart’s São Paulo datacenter and global services, visit https://www.RAKsmart.com

