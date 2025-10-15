Clarification on speed limit for Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway prior to School Street

Main, News Posted on Oct 15, 2025 in Highways News

25-mph zone begins 75-ft. after the intersection

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is clarifying the permanent revision to the posted speed limit on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in Kalihi at the intersection of North School Street.

After analyzing traffic data, HDOT revised the previous speed limit on Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 25 mph to 35 mph for Honolulu-bound motorists on Likelike Highway approaching School Street. A previous release stated the speed limit would be revised in both directions.

Due to crash history and data through this area, the speed limit remains 25 mph on the makai side of the intersection between N. School Street and the freeway overpass. The yellow diamond signage alerts drivers to the 25 mph zone, which begins 75-feet after the intersection. The signage in the area reflects the correct speed limit.

Motorists should also note that all legs of this intersection are outfitted with combination Red-Light and Speed Safety Cameras. The speed settings for the cameras are based on the 35 mph posted speed on the mauka side of the intersection.

