Daytime work on mauka Wailua bridge

Contraflows Needed for Daytime Work on the Mauka Bridge

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of scheduled work on the Wailua Bridge over Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoʻo Road and Wailua Marina Road on Tuesday, October 28 and Friday, October 31.

Wailua River Bridge (the mauka/southbound bridge)

The mauka/southbound bridge will have one lane closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lῑhu‘e/southbound drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

After morning contraflow is taken down at 11:30 a.m., there will be two lanes open northbound on the Wailua Plantation bridge and one lane southbound on the mauka bridge from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These closures are necessary for the Wailua Bridge Repair Project. The contractor will be pouring concrete for the pier caps. Remaining work includes drilled shafts, spall repairs and scour protection to reinforce the bridge. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in March 2026.

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users. To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]