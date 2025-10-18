First Class Label Group Announces Partnership with Warner Music Group for the Release of Lara Trump EP

First Class Label Group Executives L.J. Fino and Raphew Reed Jr. The Recording of Sah Sah (Make Me Move) Lara Trump Performing at the 2025 Make Music Right Official Launch Gala

A global collaboration bringing together artistry, influence, and innovation for a new era in music and media.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Class Label Group (FCLG) proudly announces a global partnership with Warner Music Group for the worldwide distribution and marketing of Lara Trump ’s upcoming debut EP, set for release later this year.The deal marks a major milestone for FCLG as it continues to push boundaries in music, culture, and creativity—uniting artistic freedom with world-class production and reach.Blending Americana, pop, and contemporary sounds, Lara Trump’s forthcoming EP represents her evolution as a bold, global artist. The project features collaborations with celebrated musicians and producers from around the world—spanning continents and cultures to deliver a sound that’s as diverse as it is powerful.“Our partnership with Warner Music Group highlights a shared vision to elevate modern music through authenticity and innovation,” said Raphew T. Reed Jr., Executive Vice President of First Class Label Group. “Lara Trump’s artistry reflects strength, heart, and timeless creativity—qualities that resonate with audiences everywhere.”L.J. Fino, President of First Class Label Group, added:“This project isn’t just an EP—it’s a global statement of individuality and empowerment. From the first note to the last, Lara’s music captures what makes great art universal: honesty, courage, and connection. Teaming up with Warner ensures her message reaches audiences around the world.”Recorded across premier studios in the U.S., Europe, and beyond, Lara Trump’s EP merges influences from multiple genres and cultures into a cohesive, visionary body of work. Each track carries a sense of global unity and creative daring, underscoring FCLG’s commitment to shaping the future of music through meaningful, boundary-breaking artistry.Under this new partnership, Warner Music Group will lead worldwide distribution and marketing, while First Class Label Group spearheads creative direction, production, and strategic brand development—uniting Warner’s global infrastructure with FCLG’s dynamic, artist-first approach.The forthcoming EP centers on themes of empowerment, perseverance, and identity, echoing the bold and authentic spirit that defines Lara Trump both as an artist and as a modern cultural voice.“This music is about celebrating who you are and finding your power,” said Reed. “With Warner’s global reach, we’re taking that message to every corner of the world.”The Lara Trump debut EP is in its final stages of production, with official release details, tracklist, and visuals to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.