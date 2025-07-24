Lara Trump Releases 'Eyes of God' Single Ahead of Just Lara Album Launch and GIMS Collaboration

No Days off cover photo shoot, French Montana, Lara Trump, L.J. Fino, Raphew Reed Jr. Lara Trump, Eric Trump, L.J. Fino

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Class Label Group , a Miami-based independent entertainment company, proudly announces the release of “Eyes of God”, the latest single from Lara Trump . The faith-inspired track is now available on all major streaming platforms and will headline her upcoming debut album, Just Lara, which officially drops August 2025.Lara Trump continues to build momentum in her music career, following her Billboard Top 10 debut in 2023 with her rendition of “I Won’t Back Down”, which climbed to #10 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart. That milestone established her as a credible voice in patriotic and inspirational pop music, and as a rising artist with a growing national audience.L.J. Fino, President of First Class Label Group, said:“We’re curating a powerful, diverse roster that speaks to global audiences. Lara’s voice has connected with millions, and GIMS brings an international legacy that complements our mission. We’re pushing boundaries.”In addition to Trump’s growing profile, First Class Label Group is proud to announce an exclusive North American collaboration with French-Congolese superstar GIMS, one of the most prominent international artists of this generation. With over 6 billion streams and 7 million albums sold worldwide, GIMS is preparing to launch a series of new English-language releases and U.S. tour dates beginning Q4 2025, marking his first major U.S. push.Raphew Reed Jr., FCLG Executive Vice President & Executive Producer, commented:“Lara Trump reaching the Billboard Top 10 was just the beginning. With the GIMS collaboration , we are building a cross-continental powerhouse of culture, creativity, and conviction.”About First Class Label Group:Founded in 2020, First Class Label Group is a full-service music and entertainment company specializing in artist development, international expansion, touring, and multimedia content production. With a dynamic presence in the U.S., Europe, and Africa, the label is redefining the independent global music space and is committed to empowering artists with vision and voice.

Lara Trump Featuring French Montana "No Days Off"

