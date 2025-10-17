Gallery 63 Purchases Resale Supplier the Low Price Designer Handbag Wholesaler

Resale Supplier Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking to Buy Designer Handbags at Less than Half Price? Resale Supplier has the lowest prices on all your favorite authentic designer brands. Gallery 63 Acquires Resale Supplier in All-Cash Deal, Launches New Platform for Authentic Designer Goods at Wholesale PricesATLANTA, GA – October 16 2025 – Gallery 63, a trusted leader in the authenticated luxury goods market, today announced the all-cash acquisition of Resale Supplier, a major wholesale distributor of designer brands. The newly consolidated company will now operate from ResaleSupplier.com, creating a premier online destination for both resellers and the public to access high-end authentic designer items at unprecedented wholesale pricing.This strategic acquisition combines Gallery 63’s renowned expertise in authentication and customer service with the extensive sourcing network of Resale Supplier. The result is a powerful new entity dedicated to democratizing luxury fashion by eliminating traditional retail markups. Gallery 63 will continue operating regular auctions as accustomed."For years, Gallery 63 has been built on a foundation of trust and authenticity, amassing thousands of satisfied customers," said Elijah Brown, CEO of Gallery 63. "The acquisition of Resale Supplier allows us to scale this trust significantly. We are now positioned to be the definitive source for anyone seeking genuine designer brands—from Gucci and Louis Vuitton to Chanel and Prada—at prices that were once only available to industry insiders." Adding that “Everyone has access to resalesupplier.com and their incredible pricing, it is not exclusively for b2b/ business to business enterprise. Everyone can make an account and pay wholesale pricing for secondhand authentic designer brands now.”A New Destination for Resellers and Savvy Shoppers AlikeResale Supplier will serve a dual market, offering significant benefits for both business and individual customers:· For Resellers & Businesses: The platform provides a reliable, high-volume wholesale source to replenish inventory with 100% authenticated merchandise, boosting profit margins and consumer confidence.· For the Public: Fashion-conscious consumers can now shop directly from a distributor, bypassing department store and boutique premiums to secure their favorite luxury items at insider prices.Commitment to 100% Authenticity and Customer SatisfactionIn an industry where counterfeiting is a persistent issue, Gallery 63’s uncompromising commitment to authenticity is the core of its operation. Every item sold through ResaleSupplier.com undergoes a rigorous multi-point inspection process by expert authenticators. The same quality control you have come to expect from Gallery 63. After thousands and thousands of happy customers, we are ready to expand further."We understand that trust is our most valuable asset," added Elijah Brown. "Our promise is simple: everything we sell is authentic, backed by our reputation and thousands of happy customers. There are no fakes, no replicas—just genuine luxury at a fair price."Seamless Fulfillment and Expanded ReachThe company will leverage a streamlined logistics network, offering customers reliable and fast shipping fulfillment via UPS. This ensures secure and trackable delivery for every order, from a single handbag to a bulk purchase for a reseller's business.To explore the new collection and experience luxury for less, visit the new online store at Resale SupplierAbout Gallery 63Gallery 63 has established itself as a pillar of the authenticated luxury resale market, renowned for its expert team and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction since 1995. With a vast and loyal customer base, the company specializes in buying, selling, and authenticating the world's most coveted designer brands and the finest antiques and collectibles from around the world.Media Contact:Elijah BrownOwner/ CEOGallery 63 / Resale Supplier404 600 3445info@gallery63.net

