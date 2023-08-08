Gallery 63 Presents An Unforgettable Fine Jewelry & Rare Time Piece Liquidation Auction
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch Lovers Rejoice! In the latest Estate Jewelry Sale from Gallery 63, nearly 120 quality lots will come under the hammer. The event will begin at 11:00 AM EST on August 27th 2023. Leading the catalog is a selection of diamond platinum and gold jewelry, including brands such as Patek Philippe, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex and much much more.
Among the top lots of this event is a 2020 Rolex 39MM18kt white gold masterpiece Rolex. With a Red “Grape” Bezel set with 48 Blue to Fuschia gradient baguette cut sapphires and silver toned hands this piece is sure to make a statement. Includes original box and paperwork.
We have a record low priced 2016 18k Everrose Daydate with a rare factory Olive Green Dial. The watch was made to celebrate Rolex’s 60th Anniversary. The President bracelet – the instantly recognizable design to which the Day-Date owes its nickname – was designed for the model’s launch in 1956. The three semi-circular links of solid gold or platinum that create a reliable and comfortable bracelet now include ceramic inserts inside the links to enhance its durability. This jaw dropping piece comes with the box and warranty card. The opening bid is currently at $25,000.
Founded over 25 years ago, they have successfully sold over half a million lots comprising some of the world’s greatest treasures. Graciously spaced in 6000 sq ft in Buckhead, Gallery 63 is able to provide luxury purses, fine art, high end jewelry, and designer brands delivered right to your front door. Brands previously sold in auctions include: Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Harry Winston, David Webb, Tiffany & Co, Bvlgari, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes, Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Goyard and much more.
Other lots of interest in this event include:
Van Cleef & Arpels 18k Yellow Gold Oval Emerald Ring Size 6.5:(Lot 75 Estimate:$14,000-$16,000)
Vintage Rolex 18k Yellow Gold Rare Malt Root Beer GMT (Lot 78 Estimate $20,000- $25,000)
18k Rose Gold Patek Philippe Twenty-4 ( Lot 82: Estimate: $20,000 - $25,000)
18k Seidengang Pegasus Earrings (Lot 125: Estimate: $2,000 - $3,000)
This event is going to be online only starting August 27th at 11:00am EST on Gallery63 homepage. For a full catalog and more information click here.
