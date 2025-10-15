Stay Cyber Safe: October Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month — a time to strengthen our digital defenses and build a safer, more resilient Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) joins partners across the nation in recognizing Cybersecurity Awareness Month — a nationwide effort led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance. The annual campaign highlights the importance of safeguarding personal and professional information online and encourages everyone to take simple steps to protect themselves and their communities from cyber threats.

Why Cybersecurity Matters for Everyone

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Whether you’re paying bills online, running a small business, or working remotely, protecting your digital information is part of being prepared for modern emergencies. Cyber incidents — from phishing scams and data breaches to ransomware and identity theft — can disrupt essential services, compromise personal data, and impact the safety and privacy of Oregonians.

By taking proactive steps now, you can help prevent these disruptions and keep your information — and Oregon’s critical systems — secure.



Four Simple Steps to Stay Cyber Safe

CISA encourages everyone to practice the “Secure Our World” habits — four simple actions that can make a big difference:



1. Use Strong Passwords and a Password Manager

Create long, unique passwords for each account and store them in a password manager. Avoid reusing passwords across multiple sites.

2. Turn On Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

MFA adds an extra layer of security, requiring a second form of verification (like a code or fingerprint) to access your accounts.

3. Recognize and Report Phishing

Be cautious when clicking links or opening attachments. If something feels suspicious, verify the source before responding or providing information.

4. Update Software Regularly

Keep your devices and applications current. Software updates often include security patches that protect against new and evolving threats.



Additional Tips for Everyday Digital Safety

• Back up important files in more than one location — such as the cloud and an external drive.

• Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive matters, including financial transactions; use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) if needed.

• Limit the amount of personal information you share online.

• Review app permissions and delete accounts you no longer use.

• Secure your home Wi-Fi network with a strong password and WPA3 encryption if available.

• Never use default or easy-to-guess passwords (e.g., birthdays, loved ones’ names, or common words like “password”).

These small actions help reduce vulnerabilities and build personal and community resilience.



What To Do If You Think You’ve Been Hacked

If you suspect a cyberattack or data breach:

1. Disconnect the affected device from the internet.

2. Change passwords immediately, starting with your most important accounts.

3. Run antivirus or anti-malware scans.

4. Report scams or suspicious activity to your email provider, financial institution, or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov

Resources to Learn More

• Oregon Cybersecurity Plan

• CISA Secure Our World

• National Cybersecurity Allianceg

• Oregon Department of Administrative Services – Cyber Security Services

• Federal Trade Commission – Online Security Tip

OEM reminds Oregonians that preparedness isn’t just about having supplies and plans — it’s also about protecting your information and digital systems.

By taking a few simple steps this Cybersecurity Awareness Month, you can help keep yourself, your family, and your community safe online.

Learn more about OEM’s ongoing cybersecurity initiatives and explore state and local grant opportunities here.