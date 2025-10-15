DPH Announces Locations of Mobile Measles Vaccination Unit in Spartanburg County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 15, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate that is centered around Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has activated its Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this week and next to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations to the public at no cost.

Thursday, Oct. 16: 2-6 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29306

Friday, Oct. 17: 1-4 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29306

Monday, Oct. 20: 2-6 p.m. at Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Wednesday, Oct. 22: 2-6 p.m. at Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, S.C., 29385

Thursday, Oct. 23: 2-6 p.m. at Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center, 650 Howard St., Spartanburg, S.C., 29303

The vaccine safely provides life-long protection against measles for the majority of vaccinated, and getting more people vaccinated will stop the measles outbreak.

Getting vaccinated now can avoid long quarantines at home for those who have contact with the measles virus.

Do I need the MMR Vaccine?

For more information on who needs to be vaccinated, visit the Centers for Disease Control’s Measles Vaccination page to learn more, or talk to your health care provider.

If I need to review my or my child’s vaccination history, what is the best way for me to do this?

People who receive immunizations from South Carolina providers can access their immunization record through the SIMON public portal. As of Jan. 1, 2017, all immunization providers are to report all administered doses of vaccines to the state immunization registry. Doses administered prior to 2017 may not be recorded in the registry. If you have questions regarding your immunizations, please reach out to your primary health care provider or the provider that administered the vaccines.

###