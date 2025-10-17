FRIDAY UPDATE: DPH Increases Measles Case Count to 19 total in 2025, 15 related to Upstate Outbreak

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 17, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is adding three new confirmed cases of measles in Spartanburg County since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina this year to 19 and the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 15.

All three cases were among close contacts to known cases who have been quarantining at home, and none were present in any school settings while contagious. Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures have occurred with these new cases.

The successful early quarantining as a result of the identified exposure is a positive public health outcome that shows how rapid containment efforts (quarantining if exposed) is highly effective in preventing community spread.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has activated its Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this week and next to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost. NOTE: The MMR vaccine is given as a two-dose series; booster doses are generally not needed. Anyone seeking a second dose of the two-dose series should schedule an appointment with their health care provider, pharmacy or public health department. DPH provides an online adult vaccine locator to help find the one nearest you.

Locations:

Friday, Oct. 17: 1-4 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29306

Monday, Oct. 20: 2-6 p.m. at Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Wednesday, Oct. 22: 2-6 p.m. at Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, S.C. 29385

Thursday, Oct. 23: 2-6 p.m. at Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center, 650 Howard St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29303

Our next scheduled update on case counts and disease-related activity will occur Tuesday, Oct. 21.

###