Caesar Rodney High School FFA students visit Harrington Raceway in advance of DSBF Finals

Two dozen Caesar Rodney High School FFA students and staff members enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of Harrington Raceway’s harness racing operation Wednesday as part of the organization’s mission to open doors across all of Delaware’s agricultural community.

From proper equine care to presentations from track officials, trainers, drivers, veterinarians and more, the students received a first-hand look at an industry that supplies 3,000 jobs in Delaware.

“The ability and opportunity to get insights into different occupations is so crucial to the students to see all of the possibilities in agriculture,” said Rebecca McParlin, a Caesar Rodney educator and one of the leaders of the district’s FFA program.

“Every industry has many ways that you can contribute and its key for the students to know that, as well as to make valuable contacts.”

Approximately 60 students are part of the Caesar Rodney High School FFA program, which is nearing its 100th anniversary after its founding in 1930. Close to 300 Caesar Rodney students are in enrolled in agriculture-related classes.

The Caesar Rodney FFA visit preceded two $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund finals set for two-year-old trotting colts and fillies scheduled for Wednesday night at Harrington.

Before watching Wednesday morning qualifiers, where horses register proper times before competing in regular races, the students heard a presentation from Lakiyah Teachey, the owner/trainer of No Gel Nikki, a 5-year-old pacing mare who has made 48 career starts and earned more than $118,000 on the track.

With No Gel Nikki standing patiently in her stall in Harrington’s paddock area, Teachey demonstrated proper equipment usage, took the students through the normal daily tasks of caring for a horse and discussed the differences between standardbreds and thoroughbreds.

Harrington Raceway’s live harness racing season concludes next Wednesday, Oct. 22. Harrington’s 79 consecutive years of hosting a live racing meet is the longest streak of any harness racing track in the nation.