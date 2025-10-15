Investing in Entrepreneurial Success in Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the eight finalists for the 11th annual 43North startup competition, marking 11 years of entrepreneurial success in Buffalo — achieved by investing in innovative businesses and the jobs of the future. This year's finalists, from across the globe, span a diverse range of industries including AI, cleantech, healthtech and more.

“43North is a catalyst for the innovation that defines the spirit of Buffalo — moving the boundaries of technology and innovation across industries and continents,” Governor Hochul said. “These founders are creating jobs, pushing new technologies forward, and strengthening communities across Western New York. I congratulate this year’s finalists and look forward to our competition tomorrow at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.”

A team of nearly 30 venture capitalists from across North America, heard 15 pitches from the Semi-Finalists and selected the eight teams that will move on to the Finals event on October 16 at 6 p.m. at Shea’s Performing Arts Center — where they’ll compete for one of five $1 million investments and the chance to grow their businesses in one of the nation’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems.

The 43North accelerator offers more than funding — it provides mentorship, office space, access to a wide network of investors, and resources that help startups scale effectively. Over the past decade, 43North has invested in 74 companies, created more than 3,000 jobs globally and raised over $1 billion in capital.

43North President Colleen E. Heidinger said, “43North Finals is more than a pitch competition — it’s a celebration of ambition, innovation, and the spirit of community. From high-growth startups to Main Street businesses, we have so much to be proud of in Buffalo. On October 16, more than 3,000 people will fill Shea’s to be part of this moment. And for the founders on stage, it’s more than just a pitch — it’s the beginning of something bigger, and their first welcome into a city that rallies around bold ideas.”

The 43North business accelerator is funded by New York State and receives support from Empire State Development to operate its competitions. Following a successful return in 2023, the $25,000 People’s Choice Award — sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield — will once again be decided by a live audience vote during the Finals event.

The 2025 43North Finalists are:

Cellsense – New York, NY: Cellsense transforms algae and cellulose into compostable beads that eliminate microplastics across the fashion and cosmetic industries.

Cosi Care – London, U.K.: Cosi Care has created the world’s first medical devices that offer instant itch relief and a safe alternative to scratching and infection management for those living with eczema or any chronic itch.

Floe – New Haven, CT: Floe offers a smart, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution for ice and snow management on roofs.

Flye Connect – Tulsa, OK: Flye Connect is an AI agent marketplace where SMBs hire AI agents to complete business tasks on demand—no subscriptions, no tools to learn, just results paid per task.

Integral Health – Buffalo, NY: Integral Health leverages AI to integrate behavioral health with primary care, improving patient engagement and outcomes through personalized, data-driven mental health support.

Kinometrix – Alexandria, VA: Kinometrix uses AI to power real-time clinical decision support, helping hospitals accurately identify patient risk and reduce harm, costs, and burnout, starting with inpatient falls.

RadEmploy – New York, NY: RadEmploy is a radiology staffing platform that leverages conversational AI to efficiently connect radiology professionals with large hospital systems, accelerating candidate placement.

Tukki.ai – Miami, FL: Tukki combines AI and expert support to help immigrants and companies manage visas and green cards efficiently, improving speed, accuracy, transparency, and the overall experience.

You can still experience the excitement of the 43North Finals live. A limited number of tickets remain — reserve yours today at 43North.org . Can’t make it in person? Watch the competition unfold in real time at 43north.org/livestream starting at 6 p.m.

About 43North

43North is an accelerator program that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5 million per year to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Buffalo, NY. 43North portfolio companies also receive free incubator space in Buffalo for one year, guidance from mentors in related fields, and access to other business incentive programs such as START-UP NY. 43North operates through the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, the M&T Bank Foundation, and several other sponsors. For more information about 43North, visit www.43north.org.