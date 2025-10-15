2025 Business Expo and Procurement Forum Invites you to Connect with Government of Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 15 - Released on October 15, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan will host the 2025 Business Expo and Procurement Forum at Prairieland Park, Hall B (503 Ruth St. W.) in Saskatoon on October 29, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The forum gives businesses, vendors and suppliers a chance to connect with the public sector - including executive government, Crown corporations and the municipalities, advanced education, school divisions and health care (MASH) sector.

"We are proud to host the 2025 Business Expo and Procurement Forum for both current and prospective suppliers," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "Stakeholders will not only have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with key representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan, Crown corporations, and the MASH sector, but also learn of upcoming public sector projects and how to bid on procurement opportunities."

“The province is focused on building opportunities, growing existing and new sectors and connecting the world to Saskatchewan,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. “This event provides a valuable opportunity for attendees to learn about Saskatchewan’s major infrastructure plans, specifically in the areas of construction, engineering, and manufacturing. This government is committed to growing our economy, creating jobs and building a better life for the people of the province.”

The annual event typically attracts 250 to 300 attendees and continues to grow. Tickets are available through the Prairieland Park ticketing website.

"Along with a full day of educational sessions, networking, discussion panels and presentations, a notable addition this year will be the implementation of a supplier portal, which will be part of the new Government Enterprise Management system, GEM," Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement Chief Procurement Officer Karen Cossitt said. "Attendees will have an early look at the system we will use going forward."

Government of Saskatchewan employees will be present to talk to attendees about GEM and also give a presentation outlining how suppliers will use the new system.

This forum is held annually in partnership between the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, alternating between Saskatoon and Regina.

Join us to explore current and future opportunities to procure goods, services and construction in Saskatchewan. Learn best practices for bidding on public sector contracts and discover what makes Saskatchewan's procurement process unique.

-30-

For more information, contact: