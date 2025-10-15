Saskatchewan Wholesalers Lead Canada

CANADA, October 15 - Released on October 15, 2025

Province Ranks First in Month-Over-Month Growth in Wholesale Trade

Today's figures from Statistics Canada show that the province's wholesale trade rose 9.6 per cent in August 2025 compared to July 2025, ranking first among the provinces in month-over-month growth. Year-over-year growth increased by 12.4 per cent in August 2025 compared to August 2024, ranking second among the provinces.

"Saskatchewan continues to see positive economic growth despite the current challenging trade environment," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "While we face ongoing challenges in the global economy, Saskatchewan is continuing to diversify export markets and reach more customers than ever before."

In August 2025, wholesale trade totaled $5 billion.

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

