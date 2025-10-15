[Three Concurrent Events] Nine Matching Sessions to Help Traders Seize Diverse Industrial Opportunities

MACAU, October 15 - The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) will be held concurrently from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 October 2025 at the same venue. Throughout the four-day period, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR will organise nine matching sessions on debut economy, traditional Chinese medicine industry, agricultural industry chain, cross-border e-commerce, restaurant franchising, IP collaboration, economic and trade sectors, etc., aiming to facilitate precise supply-demand matching for exhibitors and buyers while fostering international industrial co-operation.

Nine matching sessions and one livestream shopping campaign will open up practical business opportunities for enterprises

Four themed matching sessions will take place during the 2nd C-PLPEX to further fulfil its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). One of these is the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Agricultural Industry Chain Co-operation Forum & Matching Session, which will bring together representatives from Fortune 500 companies in the Chinese mainland and enterprises from the agricultural industry chain in PSCs and Macao, from both the upstream and downstream sectors. Centred on the theme “Empowering the Quality Enhancement of China-PSC Agricultural Industry Chains with Technology”, it will feature discussions and matching sessions to enable efficient networking between Chinese and PSC enterprises.

The 30th MIF will arrange three themed matching sessions and a “Macao Premium Goods” Exclusive Livestream Shopping Campaign by “Macao Ideas” to promote diversified industrial development. The Debut@Macao — Business Matching Session will invite enterprises from the Chinese mainland, Thailand, and the Hong Kong and Macao regions. The TCM Overseas Expansion Matching Session will help enterprises specialising in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), biomedicine, big health, nutrition and healthcare, and AI medical technology connect with international markets.

Two themed matching sessions will be held at the 2025MFE, inviting professional traders from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (hereinafter referred to as the “Greater Bay Area”) and Southeast Asia to attend, in a bid to drive investment co-operation in projects such as coffee roasting and speciality catering, as well as business matching in IP licensing and sports IP, thereby supporting brand enhancement.

The three events will provide fresh impetus to efficient business development

As annual economic and trade events in Macao, these three gatherings have catalysed industrial advancement and served as a vital engine for growth by combining exhibitions with economic and trade promotion activities. Last year, a Chinese mainland exhibitor signed letters of intent for coffee bean procurement with Chinese mainland associations and over a dozen boutique coffee shops during the events, yielding gratifying results. This formed a trade cycle between PSCs, Macao, and the Chinese mainland that enabled the enterprise to expand further. Another Chinese mainland exhibitor effectively increased their brand visibility through the events, securing an IP collaboration agreement with a tea brand in the aftermath of last year’s events.

Having established partnerships with Chinese companies through the event platform, a PSC exhibitor will upgrade their participation this year by arranging for over 20 enterprises to exhibit at the events under the name of an association, in the hope of further improving economic and trade benefits. Following their success at the 1st C-PLPEX, another PSC exhibitor set up an office in Macao last year to better deploy their business by leveraging the city’s strengths as a platform between China and PSCs.

Macao exhibitors also reaped substantial rewards. Last year, a Macao company signed four co-operation agreements with cities in the Greater Bay Area for the design and production of cultural and creative products. These agreements boosted company sales and expanded its presence in the mainland market. This year, the company will be showcasing pioneering Macao-branded products. Another local exhibitor successfully reached large local enterprises and high-profile buyers from the Greater Bay Area at previous events, receiving positive customer feedback and bolstering market confidence. The company welcomes the launch of the Macao SAR Government’s Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy, and will develop more diverse strategies for future growth.

To participate in the themed matching sessions and other activities during the three events, please visit the official websites at www.cplpex.mo, www.mif.com.mo, or www.mfe.mo. You may also call the hotline for the 2nd C-PLPEX on (853) 2822 8289, the hotline for the 30th MIF on (853) 2882 8711, the hotline for the 2025MFE on (853) 8798 9654, or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.