Patheous Health Appoints Rick Denning CEO & Heather Rosson COO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patheous Health, a leader in dysphagia screening, assessment, imaging, and management, today announced the appointment of Rick Denning as Chief Executive Officer and Heather Rosson, MBA, MS, CCC-SLP, as Chief Operating Officer. This leadership transition strengthens Patheous Health’s commitment to advancing dysphagia care with more accurate diagnoses, appropriate treatments, and better patient outcomes.

“Rick and Heather bring the perfect blend of business and clinical expertise to guide Patheous Health into its next growth phase, expanding our footprint, bringing comprehensive dysphagia services and solutions to more patients,” said Kapila Ratnam, Ph.D., General Partner, NewSpring and Director, Patheous Health Board.

Denning is an accomplished healthcare executive, having served as CEO of Cambridge Healthcare Services, COO of Kindred Healthcare, and SVP of Operations at Windsor Healthcare. He also brings deep expertise in home healthcare and consulting.

Rosson combines extensive clinical and business expertise with an advanced degree in Communication Disorders and Speech and Hearing Science, and an MBA with a focus in executive leadership, specifically organizational and servant leadership. She has held leadership roles at Vellum Health, Tapestry Health, and Reliant Rehabilitation.

“Patheous Health is well-positioned for growth,” said Denning. “We look forward to expanding our service areas, attracting top clinical talent, and strengthening care-facility partnerships to deliver innovative, patient-centered dysphagia care nationwide.”

Patheous Health specializes in providing state-of-the-art mobile diagnostic imaging services for dysphagia care, including onsite Modified Barium Swallow (MBS) and Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallow (FEES) studies. By delivering care directly to the patient, Patheous Health eliminates transportation barriers, improves outcomes, and reduces costs.

Patheous Health is the only provider offering an integrated service of both MBS and FEES imaging with physician and speech-language pathologist expertise. As the largest mobile dysphagia imaging provider, Patheous Health can bring innovative, cost-effective testing anywhere within a vast coverage area. Patheous Health keeps patients in their surroundings, conveniently bringing dysphagia imaging services to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), home healthcare, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care, assisted living and memory care facilities, and retirement communities.

For more information about Patheous Health, visit https://www.patheoushealth.com. To schedule a study, visit https://www.PatheousHealth.com/schedule-a-study.

About Patheous Health

Patheous Health is a leader in dysphagia healthcare and swallowing impairment conditions, offering integrated dysphagia healthcare services across 16 states. With over 15 million annual dysphagia diagnoses across all age categories in the United States this condition may lead to poor outcomes and high healthcare costs. Patheous Health recognizes the need especially among the senior population to provide timely mobile services. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., and is private equity backed.



