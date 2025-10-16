Healthworks, Inc. Appoints Anthony Rossi as CEO

Anthony Rossi, the new CEO of Healthworks, Inc.

Experienced Leader to Drive Strategic Growth and Talent Acquisition

DOUGLASSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthworks, Inc., a leading provider of cardiovascular staffing, education, and professional development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Rossi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rossi will be instrumental in guiding Healthworks’ strategic growth and expanding its reach beyond Pennsylvania, while maintaining the company’s commitment to delivering highly skilled cardiovascular specialists to top healthcare facilities.

Rossi brings a strong background in healthcare staffing and leadership, most recently serving as President of General Healthcare Resources. His success in building high-performing teams, entering new markets, and developing lasting client partnerships positions him to lead Healthworks into its next stage of growth.

“As CEO, Anthony will focus on growth, innovation, and operational excellence,” said Nathan Myers, member of the Healthworks Board of Directors representing NewSpring Health. “His leadership will strengthen our client partnerships, drive talent investment, and ensure Healthworks continues to deliver exceptional workforce solutions.”

“I’m honored to join Healthworks and work alongside a team known for its integrity, compassion, and commitment to excellence,” said Anthony Rossi, CEO of Healthworks. “As we strengthen client relationships, recruit top talent, and expand our services, we’ll continue to invest in professional growth and uphold the values that make Healthworks a trusted partner to healthcare organizations nationwide.”

About Healthworks, Inc.

Healthworks, Inc. is a specialized cardiovascular staffing, education, and professional development company serving hospitals, medical centers, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Its services include temporary, short-term, and long-term staffing solutions for cardiovascular departments, along with professional development programs for physicians, nurses, technicians, and allied healthcare providers. Healthworks equips healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge to advance cardiovascular care.

