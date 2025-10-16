NewBusinesses.ai Launches Real-Time Platform Helping Companies Connect with New Ventures the Moment They Register

The Fastest Way to Reach America's Newest Businesses David Biddulph, Creator of MarketForce Zach Jarvinen, Co-Founder NewBusinesses.ai

AI-Driven Solution Gives B2B Marketers First Access to Newly Formed Businesses, Transforming How Relationships Begin and Grow

Every great business relationship starts with timing and trust. You reach a founder as they’re setting up shop, before their inbox is overflowing with noise, you have a chance to be seen as a partner” — Zach Jarvinen

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewBusinesses.AI , a leader in AI-powered marketing and sales activation, is continuing its launch of its real-time business intelligence and customer acquisition platform that allows companies to reach newly registered businesses moments after they file. The technology offers B2B marketers a powerful advantage that is making it possible to engage founders and decision-makers at the precise moment they are establishing the partnerships and vendor relationships that will shape their growth.With its proprietary artificial intelligence and direct data integrations, NewBusinesses.AI gives B2B marketers the ability to reach new business owners at the exact time they’re most open to forming partnerships and making purchasing decisions. By delivering sales-ready leads and running targeted email and direct mail campaigns, the platform ensures brands can build genuine relationships from day one, before competitors even know the opportunity exists.“There’s a very short window when a new business is most receptive, especially when founders are making decisions about the partners, products, and services they’ll trust for the long haul,” said Zach Jarvinen, Co-Founder, CMO, and CRO of NewBusinesses.AI. “Our technology makes it possible to reach them in that crucial moment with messages that feel personal, relevant, and timed just right. That’s how lasting customer relationships begin.”By combining advanced data intelligence with personalized communication tools, NewBusinesses.AI eliminates the guesswork from early-stage marketing. Instead of generic outreach that risks being ignored or flagged as spam, companies can now deliver precisely targeted, actionable offers based on reliable contact data and real-time business insights.“AI allows us to compress what used to take weeks or months of market research into seconds,” said David Biddulph, Co-Founder of NewBusinesses.AI and Founder of Market Force Corporation. “When you can reach a new business owner immediately after registration, with an offer that meets an immediate need, you’re not selling, you are starting a relationship. That’s how companies build brand loyalty from day one.”With more than four decades of proven success driving customer engagement for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and everything in between, the technology and intelligence behind NewBusinesses.ai power some of the most effective client acquisition programs in the world, driven by more than 90 million new business leads since 1984. Building on this legacy, the company’s omni-channel system enables brands to connect with verified new businesses within minutes through personalized email outreach and to follow up with direct mail pieces printed and mailed within 24 hours. This seamless speed-to-contact ensures that every client can move first, connect authentically, and convert early interest into lasting partnerships.“Every great business relationship starts with timing and trust,” Jarvinen continued. “You reach a founder right as they’re setting up shop, before their inbox is overflowing with noise, you have a chance to be seen as a partner, not just another vendor. That’s the power of being first.”The result is a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to grow. NewBusinesses.AI's clients can run automated, multi-channel campaigns that are triggered the moment new companies are formed, ensuring their brand is the first to reach potential customers. This real-time responsiveness translates into higher engagement, stronger conversion rates, and enduring customer value.“NewBusinesses.AI delivers sales-ready leads and runs targeted campaigns to help companies reach newly formed businesses the moment they open their doors,” added Jarvinen. “That’s the core of what we do, helping businesses connect at the right time, with the right message, to the right audience.”For B2B organizations looking to maximize reach, relevance, and ROI, NewBusinesses.ai provides the timing advantage that turns first contact into long-term success.“Every day, thousands of new businesses are formed, but only a handful of companies reach them in time,” said David Biddulph. “Our platform changes that by delivering precise, real-time visibility that lets our clients connect when engagement potential is at its highest.”Zach, David, and the NewBusinesses.AI team will be showcasing the product and taking meetings with marketing leaders at the Association of National Advertisers Masters of Marketing conference next week in Orlando, FL.NewBusinesses.AI, founded by Zach Jarvinen and a team of AI and marketing experts and David Biddulph –creator of MarketForce—a company with four decades of expertise in commercial data—delivers AI-powered sales and marketing activation at scale. By unlocking access to brand-new businesses as soon as they launch, the platform enables automated campaigns across email and direct mail that drive conversions and long-term growth. From early-stage disruptors to national leaders, NewBusinesses.ai partners with clients committed to smarter, data-driven customer acquisition.###Please visit: https://www.newbusinesses.ai For more information, or to schedule an interview with NewBusinesses.ai, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.