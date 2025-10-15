Learn about spiders Oct. 25 at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spiders are very important in the wild, though they’re often misunderstood. October is the perfect season to learn about these eight-legged animals. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a class on identifying Missouri spiders and celebrating their importance in nature.

The class is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. Registration is required.

Missouri has more than 300 species of spiders. While they can startle if found in unexpected places, most are harmless. Spiders are valuable predators in any environment. This program will focus on the most common spiders that people see. Stephanie Kemp, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center assistant manager, will lead conversations about the important role spiders have in our natural world.

The program is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210061.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs. Email stephanie.kemp@mdc.mo.gov with questions.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.