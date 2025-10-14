Lee, Curtis, Introduce Upper Price River Watershed Project Act to Help Price Address Long-Term Drought Challenges

WASHINGTON – Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and John Curtis (R-UT), alongside Representative Mike Kennedy (R-UT), introduced the Upper Price River Watershed Project Act to authorize the transfer of 124 acres of Bureau of Land Management land to the City of Price for the construction of a reservoir that will expand water storage and improve drought resilience across central Utah.

Nearly 80 percent of Utah remains in severe or extreme drought, and communities throughout the state continue to face recurring water shortages that threaten farms and local economies. The City of Price has developed the Upper Price River Watershed Project to address those shortages by building the Lower Price River Reservoir, a 7,000-acre-foot facility that will increase storage capacity, improve delivery systems, and make better use of the water already available in the watershed.

The project requires a small portion of BLM land for the reservoir site and for rerouting the existing Consumers Road around it. Once completed, the reservoir will help stabilize water supplies for both agriculture and residents in one of Utah's driest regions.

"The people of Price have taken the steps necessary to secure their community's water needs and protect against the next cycle of drought,” said Chairman Lee. “The years of planning that have gone into this project will provide a stable supply of water for homes, farms, and businesses across the region. I'm proud to be part of an effort that will ensure Utahns have the tools they need to endure and adapt to the realities of a changing West.”

“Utah has always led with practical, locally driven solutions and the Upper Price River Watershed Project is no exception," said Senator Curtis. "I’m pleased to support this effort to secure central Utah’s water future with the same foresight and resilience that built our state.”





“Utah’s future depends on smart, forward looking water policy," said Representative Kennedy. "This bill is a practical, locally driven solution that strengthens communities like Price and helps safeguard our water supply for generations to come.”

The Upper Price River Watershed Project Act would:

Transfer 124 acres of BLM land to the City of Price, Utah.

Require that the land be used for public purposes, including water infrastructure and related improvements.

Allow the City to complete construction of the Lower Price River Reservoir and reroute Consumers Road around the site.

Upper Price River Watershed Project Act: One-pager | Bill text