New Mexico Delegation Urges Interior Secretary Burgum to Reverse Course, Protect Chaco Canyon

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), a member of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum urging the Trump Administration to reverse course on its decision to initiate the process to fully revoke Public Land Order (PLO) No. 7923, which currently protects the area around Chaco Canyon from oil and gas drilling.

“Since your confirmation as Secretary of the Interior, we have been in constant, direct communication with you about the importance of protecting the cultural landscape around Chaco Culture National Historical Park (CCNHP),” the lawmakers wrote. “We have invited you to follow in your predecessors’ footsteps and visit New Mexico to conduct robust Tribal consultation and community outreach before taking any action on the existing mineral withdrawal around Chaco. Unfortunately, we are writing to express extreme disappointment about the expedited actions the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have taken to formally initiate the process of revoking Public Land Order (PLO) No. 7923, which currently protects a 10-mile buffer around CCNHP.”

Highlighting the legal imperative of engaging Tribal communities, the lawmakers wrote, “Tribes are sovereign governments, and you have a legal trust obligation to Tribal leaders to operate with the highest responsibility and trust, which is not reflected by your expedited actions and unclear directions.”

The lawmakers continued, “Chaco Canyon is a sacred cultural landscape central to the identity of Tribes throughout New Mexico. The value of this living landscape does not end at the park boundary. It stretches for miles throughout the greater Chacoan landscape, where Pueblo communities continue to conduct pilgrimages and share stories with current and future generations. Reversing PLO No. 7923 places this heritage at risk.”

The lawmakers concluded the letter, “Your legal and moral responsibility as trustee to these Tribes requires your direct attention and involvement in this issue and for meaningful engagement with the Tribes before any action is taken.”

Approximately 4,730 documented archaeological sites exist within the 10-mile withdrawal area. Each one of these sites is unique, irreplaceable, and represents the history and story of Chaco Canyon. By proposing to remove the withdrawal completely, you are proposing to expose generations of sites, artifacts, and religion to heavy machinery that will erase them for good. We continue to extend the invitation to visit Chaco so you can experience firsthand the profound cultural and spiritual significance of this sacred landscape.