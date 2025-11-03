As New Mexico Expands Access to Child Care, Local Programs Turn to TORSH to Support Quality and Educator Development

New Mexico leads the way in expanding child care access

Over 1,100 early educators in New Mexico already have access to TORSH to support coaching, track growth, and promote high-quality child care.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Mexico recently made headlines as the first state in the U.S. to expand access to free child care for all families. As public investment in early learning grows, programs across the state are seeking new ways to ensure that quality and accountability remain at the center of this expansion.A number of early learning programs in New Mexico already use TORSH Talent, a professional learning and coaching platform purpose-built for early childhood educators. TORSH enables program leaders and coaches to support educator growth, track development over time, and sustain quality improvement efforts at scale. “As access to child care expands, it’s essential that we don’t lose sight of quality,” said Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder at TORSH. “We’re proud to support programs in New Mexico that are investing in their educators and building strong, sustainable professional learning systems.”New Mexico’s investment goes beyond increasing access. It represents a broader vision for accountability, equity, and educator development. TORSH Talent aligns with these goals by providing a comprehensive coaching and professional learning platform that empowers educators and program leaders alike.Educators benefit from video-based coaching and self-reflection tools that promote ongoing growth, while coaches use custom learning pathways to deliver targeted support. Program leaders can monitor progress through real-time dashboards and data tools, and collaborative features help build strong relationships among coaches, teachers, and site leaders. Together, these supports foster a culture of continuous improvement and shared accountability.As New Mexico expands its commitment to early childhood care, more than 1,100 educators and early childhood coaches in the state are already using TORSH to strengthen their practice and deliver on the promise of high-quality learning for every childhood.New Mexico’s universal child care initiative also includes a commitment to raising wages and improving conditions for early educators, a critical step toward recruitment, retention, and long-term success. TORSH complements this investment by giving programs tools to provide consistent coaching, professional development, and structured feedback, all of which contribute to educator satisfaction and growth."“Coaching, feedback, and professional growth aren’t just nice-to-haves. They’re essential for helping educators thrive and stay in the field,” said Courtney Williams, CEO of TORSH. “We’re excited to see more states recognizing that supporting teachers is key to delivering on the promise of early childhood educators.”TORSH supports diverse early learning environments, from Head Start to Pre-K to community-based providers, with tools that strengthen local decision-making, coaching, and instructional quality.*******************************************************About TORSHTORSH is a professional learning and coaching platform that helps education organizations build, scale, and sustain high-impact coaching and development programs. With a strong presence in early childhood education, K-12, and higher education, TORSH is used by thousands of educators across the country to improve practice, promote equity, and track measurable outcomes.To learn more about TORSH’s work in early childhood education, visit www.torsh.co

