From the Classroom to the Boardroom: Why This EdTech Founder is Rethinking Professional Development

Courtney Williams created TORSH to support educators with meaningful coaching and growth. A young Courtney Williams with his grandmother in Jamaica, an early influence who helped shape his drive, values, and belief in the power of education. Courtney Williams speaks to students at a KIPP DC event, highlighting TORSH's commitment to coaching, connection, and community. Courtney Williams joins students on the playground. TORSH wins the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Professional Development Solution of the Year

Inspired by his own journey, Courtney Williams created TORSH to deliver intelligent coaching and support to educators nationwide.

This isn’t just about technology—it’s about making sure every student has a teacher who’s equipped, supported, and inspired. That’s what changed my life, and that’s what TORSH is about.” — Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder of TORSH

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Courtney Williams walks into a school today, he does so not just as the CEO of an education technology company—but as someone whose life was shaped by a powerful combination of high family expectations, strong role models, and a belief in the power of education to transform opportunity..Before TORSH Talent became one of the most respected professional learning platforms in the country—recognized as the 2025 “Professional Development Solution of the Year”—it was a dream born from a deep understanding of what great teaching can do.Growing Up Between Two WorldsCourtney’s educational journey began in Jamaica, where he spent the early years of his childhood, and continued in Brooklyn, New York, where he attended one of the city’s lowest-performing public high schools. He was surrounded by peers whom society often underestimated.But Courtney had a powerful advantage- a family that pushed him to succeed and held him to high expectations. Their consistent support created a foundation that carried him through challenges and toward a bigger vision. “A lot of people had low expectations of kids from neighborhoods like mine,” Courtney says. “But I had parents who expected a lot from me- and I had teachers who served as role models and mentors. That made a difference.”From Law to Leadership—and the Spark of an IdeaAfter graduating from Oberlin College and earning a law degree from Columbia University, Courtney started his career in corporate law and tech. But something was missing. As a former collegiate athlete, he remembered how reviewing game footage with a coach helped him improve—not just physically, but mentally. And he began to ask: What if we treated teachers like professionals who need coaching and feedback too? That question became the foundation of TORSH (Today’s One Room School House), which he founded in 2011. His mission: to support educators with tools that enable meaningful coaching, reflection, and growth—not just compliance or top-down training.Building TORSH: A Platform Rooted in Respect for EducatorsCourtney didn’t build TORSH to be “just another EdTech tool.” He built it as a tribute—to the teachers who shaped him, and to the belief that coaching isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Since its founding, TORSH has evolved into a platform used by districts, charters, and education organizations across the country. From early childhood networks in Georgia to KIPP DC’s Capital Teaching Residency, TORSH Talent has become the infrastructure behind coaching programs that actually grow—and retain—great teachers. “Teachers don’t need more one-size-fits-all PD. They need support, structure, and feedback that respects their profession,” Courtney says. “That’s what TORSH delivers.”Full Circle: Investing in the Educators Who Change LivesIn 2025, TORSH was honored with the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Professional Development Solution of the Year—a recognition that marked not just a company milestone, but a personal one. “This isn’t just about technology,” Courtney says. “It’s about making sure that every student has a teacher who’s equipped, supported, and inspired. Because that’s what changed my life.”A Mission That’s PersonalCourtney’s story is more than inspirational—it’s a testament to what happens when expectations are high, support is real, and growth is possible. It’s a reminder that the combination of mentorship and opportunity can change everything. And that belief is built into every corner of TORSH. “At the end of the day, TORSH exists to give educators what I was lucky enough to have: support that’s consistent, coaching that’s actionable, and people who believe in your potential.”To interview Courtney or learn how TORSH is transforming educator coaching across the U.S., contact marketing@torsh.co.Want to learn more?Read about TORSH’s award-winning platform here Explore how we support coaching and professional learning at scale here Or get in touch to bring human-centered, data-driven coaching to your schools.

