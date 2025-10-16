Markkula Center for Applied Ethics Analyzes the Ethics of Immigration Enforcement

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

From an ethical standpoint, immigration law should be applied consistently and fairly, not selectively based on ideology.” — Don Heider, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ALERT:What:Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics presents its latest Ethics Spotlight on the Ethics of Immigration Enforcement . The collection of essays is authored by prominent SCU faculty, scholars, and ethicists. Some of the perspectives featured in the collection include:"Policing Thought at the Border: Civil Rights Ethics and the Weaponization of Immigration Law" by Don Heider (@donheider), executive director of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.From an ethical standpoint, immigration law should be applied consistently and fairly, not selectively based on ideology."When Social Contracts Shatter: ICE and the Ethics of Belonging" by Davina Hurt, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.When agencies such as ICE target identity rather than conduct, they violate fundamental principles of governmental ethics: that law enforcement must serve all persons equally and that government power must be exercised impartially under the law."If Immigration is a Net Benefit why Can’t our Leaders Craft Laws That Allow us to Realize That Benefit?" by Ann Skeet, senior director of leadership ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.The current state of immigration in America reflects a systemic failure and only attention to addressing these long-term failures will set it on its correct path.Why:Although much of the public discourse on immigration is framed in binary terms (one is either for or against immigration), immigration ethics, and detention in particular, encompasses many issues beyond the question of whether states should limit immigrant admissions. Several of these issues are reviewed in this collection.Where:Visit the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics’ website to view these and more articles at: https://www.scu.edu/ethics-spotlight/the-ethics-of-immigration-enforcement/ This resource is part of the Ethics Spotlight series, which provides analysis of society’s most pressing issues. Previous Spotlights have addressed topics including compassion in governing, generative AI ethics, mass shootings, and many others.About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics Many of the authors featured in this Spotlight are available to speak with members of the media about these issues. Contact Joel Dibble to arrange an interview.Media ContactJoel Dibble | Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University | 408-554-5116 | jdibble@scu.edu | https://www.scu.edu/ethics/ # # #

