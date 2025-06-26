Government Affairs, Public Policy Expert to Lead Government Ethics Program at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

Davina Hurt, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Clara University has named Davina Hurt as the director of the Government Ethics Program at the university’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics . Hurt will lead efforts to promote integrity, accountability, and ethical governance in public institutions, and has responsibility for the vision, strategy, fundraising, and leadership of the program.Hurt has served as mayor, vice-mayor, councilmember, and commissioner for the town of Belmont, drawing on her experience as an attorney and nonprofit board member. She was appointed to California state boards by Governor Gavin Newsom and other legislative leaders, and has spoken at global forums including the U.N. Climate Conferences in Scotland and Egypt, the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, and the U.S. Embassy in London."Davina is a remarkable person who, throughout her career, has been dedicated to public service and government, always with an eye toward doing the right thing,” said Don Heider, executive director, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. “She has a strong moral compass, is dedicated to ethics, and will be a great addition to the center.""Santa Clara University shaped my understanding of service and integrity early on as a Santa Clara Law graduate, so it’s an honor to return and lead this work,” said Hurt. “Ethical leadership isn’t about perfection—it’s about accountability, transparency, and putting the public first. In a time of deep polarization and public skepticism, it’s more important than ever to support institutions and leaders who are willing to confront hard truths, uphold integrity, and rebuild public trust."Hurt is available to provide commentary to members of the media on ethical dilemmas and issues in the sphere of local, state, and national government.About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr. , the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the SCU community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, and from technology to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from conflicts of interest to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the center brings ethical decision-making resources to a global audience. For more information: www.scu.edu/ethics/

