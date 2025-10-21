Restoration Expert Urges Chicago Residents to Winterize Their Homes Now to Prevent Costly Freeze Damage

ServiceMaster by Zaba, Chicago’s trusted restoration experts for burst pipes, water damage, and winter storm cleanup.

Chicago restoration experts urge homeowners to act fast to insulate pipes, service furnaces, and seal drafts to prevent burst pipes and winter water damage.

A few hours of preparation can save days of disruption. If a pipe does burst, shut off the water immediately, avoid electrical hazards, and call our team. We respond 24/7 across Chicago.” — Diana Rodriguez-Zaba

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba is advising Chicago-area homeowners and businesses to take proactive steps now to prepare properties for the harsh winter ahead.With freezing temperatures and rapid weather swings common across the city, early preparation can dramatically reduce the risk of burst pipes , ice dams, heating failures, and water damage.“Every year, we see preventable losses when the first deep freeze hits,” said Diana Rodriguez‑Zaba, President of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba. “If Chicagoans insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and service their heating systems now, they’ll avoid emergencies later and the repair bills that come with them.”Top Actions Chicagoans Should Take This Month:- Insulate pipes now in unheated areas (basements, crawlspaces, garages) and wrap outdoor spigots. Add heat cable for vulnerable runs and close/bleed interior shut‑offs to exterior hose bibs.- Service the furnace/boiler and replace filters; test radiators and bleed trapped air. Confirm professional maintenance for safe, efficient operation.- Seal drafts and weatherize: caulk gaps, install weatherstripping, and add door sweeps to keep warm air in and cold air out.- Clean gutters and downspouts so snowmelt can drain, reducing ice dam risk. Extend downspouts at least 6 feet from the foundation.- Test your sump pump and backup power. Clean the pit, confirm float operation, and consider a battery or water‑powered backup.- Protect interior plumbing: keep indoor temps at 55°F (13°C) or higher, open vanity doors on exterior walls during cold snaps, and let faucets drip slightly overnight when temps plunge.- Know your main water shut‑off and ensure everyone on site can close it quickly during an emergency.- Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries; keep combustible materials clear of heat sources.- Create a snow/ice plan for roofs, walks, and drains; mark buried curb drains and clear them after storms.ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba is a locally owned and operated leader in disaster restoration serving Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The company’s IICRC-certified technicians provide water and fire damage restoration, structural drying, mold remediation, storm damage recovery, and large-loss services for residential and commercial properties using advanced drying and dehumidification methods to mitigate losses quickly, even during severe winter weather.For winterization checklists, emergency service, or to schedule a property assessment, call (773) 647‑1985 or visit www.servicemasterbyzaba.com

