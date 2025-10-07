ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba Partners with GreenSky for Emergency Restoration Financing

ServiceMaster by Zaba, Chicago’s trusted fire, water, and mold damage restoration experts.

Flexible financing partnership helps Chicago homeowners and businesses start fire, water, and mold restoration projects without delay.

Disasters can place a sudden financial burden on families and businesses. This partnership makes it possible to move forward with necessary repairs while easing concerns about immediate payment.” — Diana Rodriguez-Zaba

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba has partnered with GreenSky Financing to provide flexible payment options for residential and commercial property owners in need of restoration services. The new program is designed to help customers manage unexpected costs when facing fire or water damage Property restoration often carries financial challenges beyond what insurance may cover, including high deductibles, non-covered losses, and delays in reimbursement. By working with GreenSky, ServiceMaster by Zaba is offering a financing alternative that allows restoration projects to begin without postponement.Through GreenSky, customers may apply online or by phone and typically receive approval within minutes. Financing can be used across a broad range of restoration services, from water and fire damage repair to mold remediation, storm recovery, and other emergency needs. Once approved, restoration work proceeds without delay.The initiative reflects ServiceMaster by Zaba’s ongoing commitment to expanding resources for the Chicago community. “Our goal is to provide options that make recovery more accessible,” Rodriguez-Zaba said.For details about GreenSky financing or to schedule an on-site inspection, contact ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba at (773) 647-1985 or visit www.servicemasterbyzaba.com

