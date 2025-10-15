Rodeo Realty’s Jimmy Heckenberg Lists Stunning Modern Residence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presenting 3873 Royal Woods Drive, listed by Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty, a newly reimagined 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2,618-square-foot custom residence that blends contemporary sophistication with everyday comfort and advanced smart-home technology. Situated on a sprawling 10,114-square-foot lot directly across from Royal Oaks, this turnkey home offers a seamless combination of luxury, style, and functionality in one of Sherman Oaks’ most desirable neighborhoods.

The residence welcomes visitors with a statement driveway and a two-car garage leading to a gated courtyard entry, establishing a private and inviting first impression. Inside, soaring ceilings and walls of glass create a bright and airy ambiance, while an open-concept living area features Lutron smart lighting and a built-in Sonos audio system for modern convenience. A sleek, modern fireplace anchored by warm wood paneling defines the expansive family room, which opens to lush landscaping, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen is a centerpiece of the home, featuring a 48-inch dual fuel range, custom white oak cabinetry, and generous counter space. A five-panel folding glass door opens to a resort-style backyard complete with stone pavers, a sparkling pool, and an expansive lawn ideal for entertaining or relaxing in complete privacy.

The thoughtfully designed floor plan includes a serene primary suite with a spa-inspired bath, two additional bedrooms sharing a full bath, and a fourth bedroom with its own ensuite. Practicality meets luxury with direct garage-to-kitchen access, adding everyday convenience.

Fully rebuilt and upgraded, the residence boasts brand-new HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, smooth stucco walls, and professionally designed landscaping. Every detail has been carefully considered to deliver the peace of a private retreat with the ease and comfort of a brand-new home.



