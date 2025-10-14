Boston Public Health Commission Announces New Board of Health Appointment

October 14, 2025 - Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Codman Square Health Center CEO Dr. Guy Fish to the Boston Board of Health. Dr. Fish brings a wealth of experience driving healthcare reform and prioritizing health equity into his new role.

“I am proud to appoint Dr. Fish to this new role, and I am confident his vast experiences across the healthcare sector will bring an important perspective to the Boston Board of Health,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “His commitment to prioritizing accessible healthcare and implementing health equity in practice will be an incredible asset to ensuring healthy and thriving communities.”

"I have sincerely appreciated Dr. Guy Fish’s partnership as a community health center leader, and I am excited to see him take on this new role on the Board of Health,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “His deep understanding of what it takes to deliver integrated care in the community and commitment to addressing health disparities in Boston will greatly benefit all residents.”

Dr. Guy Fish, MD, MBA, is one of the country’s first MD/MBAs, and throughout his career has driven healthcare reform with an eye to equity. Dr. Fish’s multi-industry career spans international for-profit and nonprofit sectors from venture capital to ER and solo-clinical practice. He serves on the boards of Boston Medical Center, Capital Link, MLCHC, and the MA Health Policy Forum, and acts as an advisor to NACHC and the Eschelman Institute. His deep community ties are reflected in his current role as CEO for Codman Square Health Center, where he has focused on supporting underserved communities and connecting everyone with culturally congruent care.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the panel of Commissioners serving the city of Boston,” said Dr. Guy Fish, Codman Square Health Center CEO and Board of Health appointee. “The Boston Board of Health’s charter and breadth of responsibilities vigorously align with goals and objectives I believe are necessary to lift the health of our communities and create the conditions for all people to enjoy full and healthy lives. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this wonderful city.”

Combining his multi-stakeholder lens with his business and healthcare acumen, Dr. Fish crafted a revolutionary health delivery model, which was later adapted into one of Massachusetts' first viable, state-approved frameworks for a small healthcare institution to acquire a bankrupt medical campus.

“I am pleased to congratulate Dr. Guy Fish on his appointment to the Boston Board of Health. As the CEO of Codman Square Health Center, Dr. Fish knows the health challenges that many of the city’s most vulnerable residents face. I know he will bring the same care and attention he shows for Codman’s 23,000 patients to all of Boston’s residents in this role,” said Michael Curry, Esq., President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. “Boston is a national model for public health because we prioritize health care access and health equity. I am grateful to Mayor Wu for picking a leader with a community health background to help guide our city as we continue to work towards these goals.”

The Board of Health serves an important role in helping the Boston Public Health Commission achieve its health goals for the city. Throughout the Health Commission's history, BPHC’s leadership and staff have relied on the leadership of the Board to provide valuable oversight, guidance, and policy development functions. The Board's support is particularly important as BPHC leads work to eliminate health inequities in Boston, strengthen mental and behavioral health interventions and resources available to residents, and respond to emerging challenges.