Together Estranged Announces 3rd Annual Togetherness Series Supporting Those Experiencing Family Estrangement

Togetherness Series 2025. Here We Grow: Skills for Healing and Renewal

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together Estranged, a non-profit dedicated to supporting individuals estranged from family, is proud to announce the 2025 edition of its annual Togetherness Series. Running from November 26 through December 19, 2025, this year’s theme — Here We Grow: Skills for Healing and Renewal — invites participants into a month-long journey of learning, connection, and community care.

Now in its third year, the Togetherness Series provides a unique, inclusive space for estranged adult children navigating family challenges. Each week, attendees can take part in practical workshops, creative showcases, and community socials, all designed to equip them with tools for healing and growth.

“Family estrangement can leave people feeling isolated and unseen. This series creates a space where people can both find community and reclaim their personal narratives,” said Angel Cassin, CEO of Together Estranged.

This year’s sub-themes include:
-Rebuilding Identity – rediscovering self beyond family narratives
-Navigating Crisis with Compassion – tools for emotional regulation and resilience
-Healing Through Self-Compassion – deepening self-kindness and grief awareness
-Cultivating Chosen Connections – fostering belonging through community
-Renewal Through Skill Building – sustainable practices for long-term care

Highlights from the 2025 program include:
-Sharon Martin, author and therapist, on letting go of guilt and shame (Dec 8)
-Graphic storytelling workshop with Cara Gormally (Dec 11)
-Feel-Your-Feelings workshop with Codependency Kate (Dec 9)

Each session will run for approximately 90 minutes with all events being held virtually on Zoom. The series will be recorded and accessible to our international community. ,

Together Estranged extends an open invitation to adult estranged children to join this year’s Togetherness Series — a space to learn, share, and grow in community.

Event Dates: November 24 – December 22, 2025
Location: Online (Zoom)
Information and Registration: https://www.togetherestranged.org/togethernessseries

For press inquiries, please contact:
Julia Peterson
media@togetherestranged.org
www.togetherestranged.org

Together Estranged (TE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports and empowers estranged adult children. We are also working hard to destigmatize estrangement within society. Together Estranged (TE) understands that sometimes familial relationships just don't work out, no matter how desperately we want for them to. Rather than trying to force these relationships to work, we believe in empowering people to do what's best for them. Find out more via our website: https://www.togetherestranged.org/

