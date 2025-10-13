November is 'Family Estrangement Awareness Month'

TE Logo - Support Empower Destigamtise

Non-profit Together Estranged provides support and advocacy for those experiencing family estrangement

Acknowledging that family estrangement happens is still taboo - we needed to create FEAM because increasing awareness is the first step towards greater public understanding.” — Angel Cassin

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family estrangement is a common yet not commonly talked about phenomenon impacting millions of people worldwide. The coming holiday season is a time of year that can be difficult for those who are navigating estrangements of their own.In recognition of the impact of the holiday season's significance to its community, Together Estranged has designated November as an annual observance of “Family Estrangement Awareness Month.”Founded in 2020, Together Estranged is an online, US-based international nonprofit organization that supports and empowers those who are estranged from their families. The group was formed to help meet the needs of that community and particularly to estranged adult children.Its mission is to support and empower those who are dealing with estrangement while seeking to destigmatize the experience for all.First observed in November 2024, among the goals of “Family Estrangement Awareness Month” is to enhance support to its community during this time of year while also raising awareness of its support offerings to others who may also be experiencing estrangement themselves.Featured within the enhanced seasonal support is its annual “Togetherness Series” that begins mid-month and runs through December and includes a variety of webinars and community events.In recognition of members’ requests for practical applications to help navigate estrangement, the theme of this year’s Togetherness Series is “Here We Grow: Skills for Healing and Renewal.”Featuring a range of speakers to be announced later this month, sessions and events will be offered along the topics of:- Rebuilding Identity- Navigating crisis with compassion- Healing through self-compassion- Cultivating Chosen Connections- Renewal Through Skill BuildingEach dynamic, practical and interactive session was selected and crafted as part of a warm, inclusive journey designed to empower estranged adult children, honor and inspire their individual growth while cultivating community care and collective resilience.“Acknowledging that family estrangement happens is still taboo - we needed to create FEAM because increasing awareness is the first step towards greater public understanding." Says Angel Cassin, CEO of Together Estranged. "Our annual event series offers our members an opportunity to connect and grow, drawing from the experiences and skills of experts and other members of the community at a family-orientated time of year.”Throughout the year, Together Estranged hosts monthly online support groups and publishes regular content to support the community ranging from monthly advice columns, an educational series, reflections on experiences while estranged such as parenting, as well as a hosted lecture series.For more information or media inquiries around the inaugural declaration of November as “Family Estrangement Awareness Month,” or around the organization and its mission, contact Julia Peterson on media@togetherestranged.org###Together Estranged (TE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports and empowers estranged adult children. We are also working hard to destigmatize estrangement within society. Together Estranged (TE) understands that sometimes familial relationships just don't work out, no matter how desperately we want for them to. Rather than trying to force these relationships to work, we believe in empowering people to do what's best for them. Find out more via our website: https://www.togetherestranged.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.