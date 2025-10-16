Mount Dora Pet Adoption Event Brings Together Local Shelters and Businesses October 18

Mount Dora Pet Adoption Event - Oct 18th

Saturday, October 18 • 10 AM – 12 PM • Watson Realty Corp (Mt. Dora) 639 N Donnelly St, Mount Dora, FL 32757

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watson Realty Corp (Mt. Dora) invites the community to a tail-wagging good time at their upcoming Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their downtown Mount Dora office.This family-friendly morning promises smiles, wags, and purrs as adorable dogs and cats from the Lake County Animal Shelter and A Forever Home Animal Rescue search for their forever homes. Attendees can also meet local veterinarians from Lake Veterinary Clinic and pet-focused businesses and experts, including DogTuff , Hobscot Pet Supplies, and local children’s book author Amanda Mason, creator of Stinky Dog.“We’re thrilled to open our doors to help pets find their forever families. Watson Realty has a long tradition of supporting local organizations like Lake Cares Food Pantry, the Lake County Animal Shelter, and several of our area’s high schools.”— Tarrant Potter, Watson Realty Corp, Mount Dora________________________________________A Community Coming Together for Pets in NeedThe goal of this event is simple but meaningful: raise awareness for local shelter animals and highlight the importance of adoption. Visitors will have the chance to connect directly with the Humane Society team to learn about adoption opportunities, volunteer programs, and ways to support their mission.In addition to meeting adoptable pets, attendees can:• Talk with local veterinarians and pet experts• Meet authors and local retailers passionate about pets• Enter raffles for pet supplies donated by participating sponsors• Enjoy photo opportunities and community fun in the heart of downtown Mount Dora________________________________________Participating Partners:• Watson Realty Corp (Mt. Dora) — Serving the community with over 40 dedicated associates who share a passion for Mount Dora’s charm and small-town spirit. 639 N Donnelly St, Mt. Dora | watsonrealtycorp.com/mount-dora• Lake County Animal Shelter — The Lake County Animal Shelter is Lake County’s primary facility for housing stray, quarantined, and surrendered animals, working to reunite pets with their families or place them in caring new homes. 12280 County Road 448, Tavares | lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter• A Forever Home Animal Rescue — A Forever Home Animal Rescue is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to saving, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need—working year-round to match them with loving forever families while relying entirely on community support. 1400 S. Bay Street, Eustis | aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org• Lake Veterinary Clinic — Lake Veterinary Clinic has been a trusted care provider in Mount Dora and Lake County since 1956, delivering compassionate, comprehensive veterinary services—from wellness care and diagnostics to surgery and urgent pet care, through a dedicated, long-standing community team. 3300 N. Highway, 19A, Mount Dora | lakeveterinaryclinic.com• Hobscot Pet Supplies — Mount Dora’s favorite pet market for over 26 years, proudly serving the community with healthy food, toys, and accessories. Family-owned and trusted for more than 59 years, Hobscot continues to be a go-to destination for local pet lovers. 328 E 5th Ave, Mt. Dora | hobscot.com• DogTuff — A family-owned Mount Dora business specializing in the toughest, safest, and most durable dog toys for every play style. 930 N Donnelly St, Mount Dora | dogtuff.com• Amanda Mason, Author of Stinky Dog — Florida-based children’s book author sharing heartwarming tales inspired by real-life pups. amandamasonbooks.com________________________________________Join the Fun and Make a DifferenceWhether you’re looking to adopt, support local shelters, or simply spend a morning surrounded by wagging tails and smiling faces, this event is the perfect way to celebrate Mount Dora’s love for pets.Event Details:📍 Watson Realty Corp (Mt. Dora), 639 N Donnelly St, Mount Dora, FL 32757📅 Saturday, October 18, 2025🕙 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

