DogTuff Celebrates Grand Opening with June 26 Ribbon Cutting in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogTuff , the go-to destination for tough-tested dog toys and accessories, is excited to officially celebrate the grand opening of its first retail location in historic Mount Dora with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 26 at 4:30pm, in collaboration with the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce Located at 930 N Donnelly Street , the boutique-style store is set inside a charming home that turned 100 years old this past March. The building’s preserved character and vintage touches provide the perfect backdrop for DogTuff’s rugged identity - delivering high-quality, long-lasting toys in a space that feels more like a clubhouse for dog lovers than a traditional pet shop.DogTuff selected Mount Dora for its scenic charm, pet-friendly culture, and close proximity to the company’s former warehouse. “We’ve always believed this town, with its walkability, community spirit, and love for pets, was the perfect setting for a unique and rugged dog toy boutique,” said Scott Cody, owner of DogTuff.“We understand how important it is for pet owners to have access to durable, safe, and affordable products. Our mission is to provide pet parents with the toughest toys and accessories that will withstand even the most enthusiastic chewers.”Grand Opening Event Highlights:• Ribbon cutting begins at 4:30pm• First 25 attendees receive free gift bags• Exclusive 20% in-store discount through Sunday• Refreshments for both two - and four-legged guests• Live giveaway drawing for DogTuff’s Gift BasketThe soft-opening period has already welcomed pet parents from across Lake, Orange, and Seminole Counties, including Mount Dora, Tavares, Eustis, Apopka, Leesburg, Clermont, Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Casselberry, and other surrounding communities.DogTuff specializes in ultra-durable dog toys, many of which are made in the U.S.A., along with handpicked pet accessories and unique gifts for dog lovers. In fact, over 60% of DogTuff’s inventory is made domestically, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to safety, quality, and longevity.Whether you’re raising a tough chewer or just looking for the perfect squeaky toy, DogTuff offers expert guidance and a curated shopping experience in one of Florida’s most dog-loving towns.For more information, visit www.DogTuff.com , or contact the team at 1-877-341-0633 or bark@dogtuff.com.

