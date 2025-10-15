Wyoming Business Council Statewide Poll Confirms Strong Local Support for Growth, Affirms Need for Urgent Grassroots Action

CHEYENNE, WYO. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) today released findings from a new statewide poll conducted by third-party research partner, The Tarrance Group, measuring voter attitudes on economic conditions, development priorities, and community growth. The results reveal a strong mandate for proactive, community-led growth and a clear consensus on the urgent need to retain our young people to build resilient communities.

The survey of 514 registered voters, conducted Sept. 20–24, 2025, paints a picture of a state that is pragmatic yet fundamentally optimistic. While residents acknowledge economic headwinds, they are ready to roll up their sleeves and build a stronger future, expecting their local leaders and private sector partners to lead the charge.

Youth Retention is Key : A virtually unanimous 90% believe it is somewhat to extremely important for local government to invest in programs that help retain or attract young people and recent graduates.

: A virtually unanimous 90% believe it is somewhat to extremely important for local government to invest in programs that help retain or attract young people and recent graduates. Support for Growth: Nearly two-thirds, 65%, said they support growing their local population to support new economic opportunities and businesses.

“The WBC views these results not as simple data points, but as an architectural blueprint for Wyoming’s next chapter,” said WBC CEO Josh Dorrell. “Our job is to act as the optimistic architect providing the expertise, resources, and connections to help our communities execute their local vision. The passion for growth starts at the grassroots level, and that’s where we’ll continue to invest.”

Separating Myth From Reality

The poll highlights common misconceptions and underscores the need for urgent action to halt the state’s economic decline and initiate economic growth.

Myth: Wyomingites don’t want their communities to grow.

Reality: More Wyomingites support growth than you think.

A resounding 73% of voters support a future where more people and businesses are moving in, bringing new jobs, services, and opportunities, despite the challenges that may arise. And, nearly 8 out of 10 people favor their local community taking strong action to grow its economy and job market. The consensus is clear: growth is essential for creating opportunities.

Myth: Wyoming’s economy is doing fine, and we have time to fix it.

Reality: It is an urgent situation.

Voters acknowledge the headwinds, with 75% viewing their local economy as stagnant or in decline over the last year. The top challenges are the cost of living (47%) and housing availability (29%). The poll reinforces the need for strategic action to reverse long-term decline.

Focusing on Grassroots: The Team of Thousands

The poll findings underscore that our economic future depends on the strength of our local networks – our Team of Thousands – and the capability of our communities to tackle problems head-on.

Community is Key : The burden of responsibility for development is placed squarely on local government (39%) and the private sector (38%), underscoring the need for a robust grassroots network.

: The burden of responsibility for development is placed squarely on local government (39%) and the private sector (38%), underscoring the need for a robust grassroots network. General Priorities : Respondents identified job opportunities (31%), housing availability (30%), and infrastructure improvements (25%) as the most important local needs. Furthermore, 53% of voters feel they have personally benefited from new businesses entering their communities in recent years, showing economic development efforts are producing visible, local results.

: Respondents identified job opportunities (31%), housing availability (30%), and infrastructure improvements (25%) as the most important local needs. Furthermore, 53% of voters feel they have personally benefited from new businesses entering their communities in recent years, showing economic development efforts are producing visible, local results. The Focus – Investing in the Foundation : Voters are keen to see investment in foundational elements, splitting priorities between job creation (50%) and infrastructure investment (44%). This direct instruction from the public reinforces the WBC’s strategic investments, including funding, leadership, and policy priorities for initiatives designed to create new, high-value jobs and strengthen our economic infrastructure.

: Voters are keen to see investment in foundational elements, splitting priorities between job creation (50%) and infrastructure investment (44%). This direct instruction from the public reinforces the WBC’s strategic investments, including funding, leadership, and policy priorities for initiatives designed to create new, high-value jobs and strengthen our economic infrastructure. Practical Concerns : While the desire for growth is high, 45% of residents doubt their community’s current capacity to manage that growth, highlighting a critical need for technical assistance and planning support.

: While the desire for growth is high, 45% of residents doubt their community’s current capacity to manage that growth, highlighting a critical need for technical assistance and planning support. Tax Resistance: When it comes to funding, there is strong opposition to tax increases; however, 35% of respondents favor paying slightly higher taxes to bring in jobs and support economic opportunities.

“Wyoming’s communities are our greatest asset. These results tell us that our Team of Thousands of local economic developers, private businesses, and community leaders is the critical component of our statewide strategy,” Dorrell added. “We are willing to lead, and this data reinforces our approach to addressing the big economic challenges Wyoming faces. The poll clearly supports our focus on advancing economic interventions that expand job and business opportunities, and aligning our fiscal system with growth so our communities can fund essential infrastructure. We’re working with our local partners to ensure they have the tools to build Wyoming’s future, block by block.”

The WBC is committed to partnering with local leaders to transform this optimistic vision into reality, ensuring that the next chapter of Wyoming’s story is one of broad-based opportunity and prosperity. Learn more about the poll findings and share your thoughts at wbc.pub/Teamof1000s.