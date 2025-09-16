Wyoming Business Council Proposes a Transformational Vision for ﻿Wyoming’s Future

WBC Board approves two staff recommendations totaling $695,000 for community development and $4.8 million for a BRC Grant

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors concluded its quarterly meeting in Sheridan this week with a strategic and forward-looking vision for Wyoming’s economic and innovative future designed to overcome the cycle of economic stagnation.

During a work session on Sept. 9, CEO Josh Dorrell acknowledged the difficult reality that many residents are leaving the state in search of greater opportunities elsewhere.

“Wyoming’s economy is in long-term decline. Whether you look at the drop in GDP post 2008, or whether you look at the number of people who are born in Wyoming and leave at a rate that’s twice the national average,” Dorrell shared. “Those are not good economic indicators. Our kids can read these graphs, and they’re saying, ‘Mom and Dad, you’re going to have to come visit me somewhere else.’”

Despite these challenges, Dorrell highlighted Wyoming’s substantial wealth and the leadership momentum driving change: “We can decide to paint a vision for Wyoming that is positive. To make the hard decisions so that we have a Wyoming where our kids can stay, leave, or come back and have the opportunities they would anywhere else. If we don’t do it now, no one else will. We are going to lead.”

Reversing Economic Decline with Bold Investment

The WBC is advancing bold strategies to counter the state’s long-standing economic challenges by pairing investments in innovation with critical infrastructure improvements. At the heart of this vision is “Wyoming Labs,” a proposed center designed to move beyond resource extraction into the commercialization of advanced technologies.

The lab would focus on hard-tech research and development tied to Wyoming’s critical mineral assets, with direct pathways to real-world applications in aerospace, computer science, artificial intelligence, and electronics. Unlike traditional university “blue sky” research, this model emphasizes applied R&D with wraparound services to support startups and accelerate commercialization. By converting innovation into companies, “Wyoming Labs” could generate thousands of high-paying jobs, strengthen entire technology supply chains, create industries that thrive even in rural settings, and most importantly, keep young talent in the state.

At the same time, bold infrastructure investments are laying the groundwork for communities to succeed. In Lincoln County, decades of economic decline tied to outdated sewer systems have blocked housing, business growth, and jobs. With strong local and regional partnerships, the county secured $4.8 million in Business Ready Community (BRC) funding to build new sewer connections and facilities, positioning the community for growth tied to housing, new employers, and TerraPower’s Natrium project. This investment will also attract businesses and provide the infrastructure for long-term prosperity.

Together, these initiatives represent ambitious steps toward reversing economic decline and building a stronger, more resilient Wyoming.

Overcoming Resistance to Change

The meeting and work session featured a collaborative discussion on the obstacles hindering economic progress, including resistance to change, financial limitations, and concerns about preserving Wyoming’s unique lifestyle. These conversations highlighted the urgency of action toward growth and breaking the stagnant economic cycle Wyoming seems to be in.

“I think the way the direction is going, to really make our communities business-ready, it has to be infrastructure-focused, because that’s where we are severely lacking,” said Ashley Harpstreith, Executive Director of Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM).

Sarah Fitz-Gerald, WBC Chief Strategy Officer, discussed the barriers to growth while highlighting all the resources Wyoming has to counter the sobering reality of the economy, including cutting other expenditures or utilizing state savings: “It’s time to overcome our fears, start moving into solutions and acting.”

Board Actions and Approvals

The WBC board addressed multiple agenda items during its Sept. 10 quarterly meeting:

Accepted Q4FY25 Financial Report

Approved business succession loan for $290,000 to Little Horn State Bank, Sheridan, WY, for Cowboy Cafe

Approved business succession loan for $400,000 to First Northern Bank, Gillette, WY, for The Other Side Bar and Grill

Adopted draft rules for the Business Ready Communities grant and loan program that include a higher match percent

Lincoln County submitted a Business Ready Community Grant for $2.9 million for a sewer pipeline project. However, after reviewing the project’s needs and constraints, the Wyoming Business Council board approved a staff-recommended higher award of $4.8 million. This includes an additional $900,000 for a second modular building and $150,000 for a treatment building.

Complete recordings of the board meeting and work session are available on the WBC YouTube channel.