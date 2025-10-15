2025 Adventure Writers Competition Winner: T.D. Severin for 'Deadly Vision'

2025 Finalists

Dirk Cussler chooses “Deadly Vision” during Clive Cussler Collector's Society's 2025 Convention in Charleston, SC.

This year, any of the finalists could have been chosen as the winner. They were as different as they could be, and each exciting and well-written.”” — Dirk Cussler

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During an exciting convention and award ceremony at the Clive Cussler Collector's Society Convention, Adventure Writers Competition finalists L.S. Scott, Keith Weber, and T.D. Severin awaited the announcement of the “Grandmaster Winner.”After book trailers were premiered, best-selling author Dirk Cussler took the stage. “This year, any of the finalists could have been chosen as the winner,” he said. “Each is deserving of this award. Unfortunately, only one can bring home the Grandmaster Winner’s trophy. This year, the award goes to "Deadly Vision," by T.D. Severin.”“I have been pretty darn excited about the competition! Wow! I'm floored and very honored," T.D. commented.Jeff Edwards, Publisher with Braveship Books, award-winning author, and inaugural winner of the Adventure Writers Competition, reminded the finalists that “Making the top ten in this competition is amazing. To make the top three is a stunning achievement. You should each be proud and use this award to propel your career as others have. Good luck to you all.”L.S. Scott, author of "The Hurricane's Daughter," addressed the crowd at the Clive Cussler Collector's Society convention. Her words resonated with those in attendance and for any aspiring authors. “Everyone here tonight is a voracious reader, and they say every writer begins as one. That means each of you already has a great story to tell. So, what’s stopping you? If not now, when? I was once the person sitting in the audience, watching other authors accept awards, and I look forward to the day when I’m in the audience celebrating your success. I’ve had such a wonderful time, and I can’t thank you enough for all the effort and heart you put into making this competition unforgettable. I’m still on cloud nine!”Keith Weber, a three-time finalist for "Intentional" (2023) and "Night Rules" (2024) and this year's "Nogales Pass," said, “While I'm thrilled to have had three of my books as finalists in the Adventure Writers Competition, the reality is the AWC is more of a community than a competition. I've met some wonderful people who also happen to be talented authors, all of whom are very willing to share their knowledge and expertise to advance the craft of adventure writing!”“This is the only competition we know of that has a large panel of judges who read every entry,” said Peter Greene, AWC Director. “It is a tough competition, but the quality never ceases to amaze me. We are now beginning our 16th year, and thanks to the generosity of the Cussler Family, the Clive Cussler Collector’s Society, our great judges, and other sponsors of the competition, we hope to continue for many years to come!”"It's a hard thing to define adventure writing," Greene continued. "We don't accept sci-fi, fantasy, horror, or romance; there are plenty of contests for those. However, we do accept thrillers, suspense, legal and techno-thrillers, classic or modern adventure, military, action, western, crime and police drama, journey, exploration, historical fiction, epics, spy stories, pirates, and gold diggers! If it makes your heart beat faster and catches your breath, we'd love to see it!"The Adventure Writers Competition website has a complete listing of accepted genres. The 2026 competition is open for submissions from January - April 2026.

