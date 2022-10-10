David Schultz is the 2022 Adventure Writers Competition’s Grand Master winner for his wilderness thriller “Tops”
Dirk Cussler awarded "The Clive" Grandmaster trophy to Mr. Schultz at the 2022 Clive Cussler Collector's Society Convention.
It is so fantastic to be here with so many people with such good taste! I’m Kidding! I am shocked and humbled and so grateful!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- / The Adventure Writers Competition is proud to announce that the winner of the 2022 Grandmaster award is David Schultz for his thrilling novel “Tops”.
— David Schultz
"I am totally shocked," said Mr. Schultz in his acceptance speech. “It is so fantastic to be here with so many people with such good taste! I’m Kidding! I am shocked and humbled and so grateful!” His co-finalists, Maranda Collins (On The Run) and Ryan Pote (Starfish) were also in attendance.
Mr. Schultz was surrounded by members of the Clive Cussler Collector’s Society, past Adventure Writers Competition award recipients C.E. Albanese and Andrew Baldwin, several judges and fans of the competition. Dirk Cussler presented the award during the final event of the Clive Cussler Collector’s Society Conference. “One of the toughest choices I have had to make in years. All three were excellent thrillers, and as is always the case, it is an extremely difficult job,” said Dirk. “I was lost in the Alaskan wilderness with “Tops”, racing through the Antarctic with Ryan Pote’s “Starfish” and felt like I was freezing to death! Luckily, the thriller “On The Run” by Maranda Collins took place in the Midwest!”
“Each year the competition grows bigger and bigger,” said competition director Peter Greene. “Adventure writers looking for a contest that exists solely to recognize their brilliance and assist them in their writing career are encouraged to enter. We just want to help. All proceeds go to the award, promoting the winners and the contest.”
Finalist Ryan Pote, author of “Starfish” said: “The AWC isn’t just a contest, it’s a support system of authors, fans and industry professionals who provide honest feedback and instant friendship. When I realized Dirk Cussler was reading my book, that alone was worth it! A great experience.”
“Meeting such wonderful and talented people was a pure treasure,” said 2022 Grandmaster David Schultz. “I am planning on staying in touch!”
“It was an incredible weekend,” added Maranda Collins, author of “On the Run”. “I thoroughly enjoyed the great people associated with the Adventure Writers Competition and the Clive Cussler Collectors Society.”
Dirk Cussler added a word of advice to the finalists: “I encourage you to keep writing. You are all extremely gifted.”
The Adventure Writers Competition is sponsored by the Cussler family, the Clive Cussler Collector’s society, Sven Gillhoolie Publishing, Braveship books, and Ventator media services. Now in its eleventh year, the competition is open to new and recently published novels in the adventure genre. Traditionally published, self-published and unpublished manuscripts are accepted. The 2023 Adventure Writers Competition will open for submissions on January 1 of 2023. Please see the competition’s website for rules and entry information. www.adventurewriterscompetition.com
Peter Greene
Adventure Writers Competition
+1 602-332-3483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other